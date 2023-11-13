ISE Labs Chooses Advantest’s V93000 EXA Scale™ SoC Test System for Production Test Services

TOKYO, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) today announced that longtime customer ISE Labs (Fremont, Calif.) has purchased a V93000 EXA Scale SoC Test System. The EXA Scale system joins existing earlier-generation V93000 systems on ISE Labs’ 24/7 test floor, where the company provides production test services for digital, mixed-signal, analog, RF and SoC devices on a wide variety of test platforms.



ISE Labs will implement the new EXA Scale system, configured with Advantest’s newest Pin Scale 5000 digital card and XPS256 power supply, to test advanced digital ICs up to the exascale performance class. EXA Scale is fully compatible with ISE Labs’ existing V93000 systems, load boards and test instruments, allowing the test house to smoothly transition to the EXA Scale generation while optimizing the utilization of its test resources.

Jeff Thompson, vice president, ISE Labs, said, “With the V93000 EXA Scale tester, we can expand our already robust services to address the stringent testing parameters for AI and high-performance computing (HPC) applications. As chips grow more complex, the EXA Scale system enables us to address the unique, next-generation test requirements of these rapidly growing markets.”

With 256 channels on the Pin Scale 5000 digital card and XPS256 power supply card, density is doubled while maintaining the V93000’s highly integrated form factor. High-multisite configurations can be implemented in physically smaller test heads, reducing infrastructure cost and floor space requirements. Using Advantest’s patented Xtreme Link™ technology, the V93000 EXA Scale system delivers high-speed data connections, embedded computing power, and instant card-to-card communication.

“The amount of data being processed continues to proliferate, creating new testing challenges such as very high scan-data volumes,” said Sanjeev Mohan, senior executive officer with Advantest. “Our V93000 EXA Scale was designed specifically to test the ICs being developed to process all of this data while addressing scan-data, yield-learning and multisite configuration requirements. This move to EXA Scale expands our relationship with ISE Labs and enables them to leverage their proven production test capabilities for new markets.”



Launched in 2000, the flexible, scalable V93000 is Advantest's flagship SoC test platform. The company offers a wide range of V93000 options together with complementary test instruments – including universal analog and digital test cards, RF instrumentation and mixed-signal cards, and best-in-class DPS and floating-power VI cards – as well as the user-friendly SmarTest system software environment.

About ISE Labs, Inc.

Established in 1983, ISE Labs has a wealth of experience and expertise to serve the semiconductor community. Our wide breadth of engineering services and products include test engineering support, production test services, test program development, test interface and reliability test hardware, ESD, burn-in, environmental testing, mechanical testing, and failure analysis.

ISE Labs, Inc. is a subsidiary of ASE Technology Holding NYSE(ADR): Symbol ASX and TWSE(Common Stock): Stock Code 3711. ASE Group offers a wide portfolio of technology and solutions for IC test program design, front-end engineering test, wafer probe, wafer bump, substrate design and supply, wafer level packaging, flip chip, system-in-package, and other manufacturing services.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC) including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

