Cosmetic Dentistry Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030, Featuring Profiles of Danaher, Align Technology, Dentsply, Sirona Dental Systems and More

The global cosmetic dentistry market size is expected to reach USD 89.03 billion by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.50% from 2023 to 2030. With the rising cases of dental disorders, the increasing awareness among people regarding maintaining dental hygiene and dental aesthetics are responsible for the market growth.



According to the British Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, approximately one-fourth of the U.K. population has undergone a cosmetic dental procedure. According to the NCBI, oral health is not only the absence of oral disease or any dysfunction but its influence on the subject's social life and dental appearance. As per a survey conducted in the U.K. in 2018, more women opt for aesthetic procedures due to motivational factors such as self-esteem, life satisfaction, and self-related physical attractiveness, and all these women had one similarity - they had high media exposure. Over the last few years, restorative materials have improved significantly. There are beneficial features of hybrid materials that have been created by combining glass ionomers with composites to achieve enhanced aesthetics without compromising the strength of the material.



Initially, as a short-term impact of COVID-19, the global cosmetic dentistry industry was hampered. Most of the dental clinics had stopped and discontinued patient appointments and admissions, with only emergency treatments given a permit. This resulted in a lower volume of patient visits and impacted revenue to a great extent. It was reported that there were 19 million fewer routine check-ups at NHS registered dental practices. However, telemedicine became an effective mode of communication for both patients and doctors. On the flip side, in countries such as Australia, due to the longer time spent on Zoom, interest in cosmetic dentistry has increased, highlighting some brighter days ahead for the industry.



Cosmetic Dentistry Market Report Highlights

North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 40.0% in 2022. This is attributed to technological advancements and an increase in the number of individuals opting for procedures involved in cosmetic dentistry.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2023 to 2030 due to the growing number of clinics, rising dental tourism, increasing R&D in manufacturing, and growing awareness about oral care.

By product type, the dental systems and equipment segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 33.8% in 2022. This is attributed to their wide range of applications in the dental industry.

The orthodontic braces segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 28.7% during the forecast period.

The market is highly competitive owing to the presence of major players. The various strategic initiatives implemented by companies such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and product launches are significantly contributing to the growth of the market

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $33.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $89.03 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.5% Regions Covered Global



