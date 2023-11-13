Europe Robotic Lawn Mower Market Experiences Surge with AI Adoption and Lifestyle Changes

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Robotic Lawn Mower Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European robotic lawn mower market is experiencing significant growth, with a current valuation of $702 million in 2022 and an expected rise to $1,401 million by 2028, progressing at a CAGR of 12.1%.

Growth Drivers and Market Trends

Increased Efficiency through AI : The integration of AI in daily activities has elevated the demand for robotic lawn mowers in Europe.

: The integration of AI in daily activities has elevated the demand for robotic lawn mowers in Europe. Connectivity and Control : Advancements in smartphone and wireless device usage have bolstered market growth, enabling remote lawn mower operation.

: Advancements in smartphone and wireless device usage have bolstered market growth, enabling remote lawn mower operation. Rising Living Standards : Higher disposable incomes in Europe are enabling consumers to invest in advanced domestic robots, including robotic lawn mowers.

: Higher disposable incomes in Europe are enabling consumers to invest in advanced domestic robots, including robotic lawn mowers. Private Residential Spaces : The prevalence of private lawns in European homes supports the growing demand for these autonomous gardening solutions.

: The prevalence of private lawns in European homes supports the growing demand for these autonomous gardening solutions. Commercial Sector Automation: Businesses are increasingly automating maintenance tasks, including lawn care, contributing to market expansion.

Technological Innovations and Market Dynamics The market is being transformed by the introduction of robotic lawn mowers with leading-edge features like smart navigation and laser vision. Key factors influencing this trend include:

Busy consumer lifestyles

An aging population

Increasing labor costs

The rise of smart homes and automated products

Growth in smart housing construction that favors landscaping services

Market Segmentation Insights The comprehensive report on the Europe robotic lawn mower market is categorized by various segments:

By Lawn Size : Small, Medium, Large

: Small, Medium, Large By End-User : Residential, Commercial, Others

: Residential, Commercial, Others By Technology : Smart Robotic Lawn Mower, Simple Robotic Lawn Mower

: Smart Robotic Lawn Mower, Simple Robotic Lawn Mower By Distribution Channel : Specialty Stores, Online, Others

: Specialty Stores, Online, Others By Country: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others

Competitive Landscape and Key Players The competitive analysis in the report covers prominent industry players such as AL-KO Kober SE, Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG, E. ZICOM, Honda Power Equipment, Husqvarna Group, MTD Products Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, STIGA, Yamabiko Europe, Zucchetti Centro Sistemi among others. These market leaders are benchmarked based on their product offerings, strategies, and recent developments.

Report Insights and Key Questions Addressed

Performance of the market to date and future projections

The COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the market

Detailed country-wise market segmentation

Driving factors and challenges facing the market

Market structure and key player analysis

Competition degree within the market

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 134 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $702 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1401 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.2% Regions Covered Europe



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g52mh6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment