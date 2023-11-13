North American Flatbed Truck/Body Manufacturing Forecast Shows Positive Outlook Through 2027

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flatbed Truck/Body Manufacturing in North America 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American flatbed truck/body manufacturing industry is experiencing a period of demand, driven by increased infrastructure spending and supply chain improvements. The "Flatbed Truck/Body Manufacturing in North America 2023" report offers a detailed analysis of production and market trends in the US and Canadian sectors, segmented by chassis class and material.

Market Segmentation and Sizing

Chassis Class and Material Use : Insight into market size and segmentation by chassis classes (Class 3, Class 4-7, and Class 8) and materials (steel and aluminum).

: Insight into market size and segmentation by chassis classes (Class 3, Class 4-7, and Class 8) and materials (steel and aluminum). Manufacturer Landscape: An overview of 79 identified manufacturers with production distribution focused on light-duty, medium-duty/heavy-duty, and heavy-duty flatbed truck bodies.

Regional Market Characteristics

Regional Production Focus : The market is characterized by regional players, with most manufacturers serving within a 500-mile radius due to the low-cost nature of flatbed products and the significant role of transportation costs.

: The market is characterized by regional players, with most manufacturers serving within a 500-mile radius due to the low-cost nature of flatbed products and the significant role of transportation costs. Direct Sales: A trend towards direct sales to end-users, influenced by product pricing and transportation considerations.

Growth Drivers and Industry Developments

Infrastructure Spending : Anticipated demand from the 2021 Infrastructure Bill, with significant investment slated for infrastructure projects.

: Anticipated demand from the 2021 Infrastructure Bill, with significant investment slated for infrastructure projects. Historical and Recent Activity: Review of historical data, mergers and acquisitions, facility expansions, and product launches affecting the market.

Future Outlook and Forecasts

Forecasting Data : Projections from 2023 to 2027, covering expected trends and potential market shifts.

: Projections from 2023 to 2027, covering expected trends and potential market shifts. Manufacturing Hotspots: Geographic analysis of production and distribution trends across North America.

Competitive Analysis

Market Share Estimates : Examination of competitive shares within the industry, offering a comprehensive view of the landscape.

: Examination of competitive shares within the industry, offering a comprehensive view of the landscape. Key Manufacturer Profiles: Data sheets including manufacturer details such as location, employee count, revenue, and ownership.

Comprehensive Data Resources The report includes a suite of Excel worksheets providing a summary of market size, detailed segmentation, historical shipment data, and a forecast outlook, available for analysis:

Summary Sheets : Market size estimations in units and dollars for an at-a-glance understanding of current status and future predictions.

: Market size estimations in units and dollars for an at-a-glance understanding of current status and future predictions. Detailed Breakdown: Segmented data by chassis class and material, including market share and detailed manufacturer data.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o3sjy5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.