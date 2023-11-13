Emerging Trends in US Game Streaming: Projected Market Expansion by 2027

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Game Streaming Market Outlook to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US Game Streaming Market has rapidly evolved, with significant growth milestones anticipated by 2027. This comprehensive report provides insights into technological advancements, revenue models, and user engagement statistics that are shaping the industry's trajectory.

Growth Trajectory and Technological Integration

High User Engagement : Surging numbers of professional streamers and influencers have propelled market growth, utilizing in-game advertising and subscription models.

: Surging numbers of professional streamers and influencers have propelled market growth, utilizing in-game advertising and subscription models. Technological Advancements: Upgrades in streaming technologies and a robust 5G infrastructure have expanded the market, increasing access and quality of service.

Revenue Models and Device Segmentation

Subscription and Advertising Models : Analysis of revenue streams including direct subscriptions that support content creators and in-game advertising generating significant returns.

: Analysis of revenue streams including direct subscriptions that support content creators and in-game advertising generating significant returns. Device-Type Analysis: Detailed examination of revenue generation across various devices, including both web-based and application-based platforms.

Regional Dominance and Penetration

Geographic Focus : The US continues to lead with strong internet infrastructure and the presence of major streaming companies and platforms.

: The US continues to lead with strong internet infrastructure and the presence of major streaming companies and platforms. Vendor Landscape: Information on key players like AfreecaTV, Apple, and NVIDIA, detailing their market influence and strategic developments.

Competitive Landscape and Market Outlook

Industry Competition : Overviews of major entities like Amazon and NVIDIA, which dominate through innovation and service offerings.

: Overviews of major entities like Amazon and NVIDIA, which dominate through innovation and service offerings. Amazon's Strategic Moves: Twitch's adjustment of partnership policies and Amazon's Luna Cloud Services are particular highlights within the market evolution.

Recent Industry Developments

Cloud Gaming Innovations : Launches by Microsoft, Google, and NVIDIA have catered to a growing audience, enhancing user experience and accessibility.

: Launches by Microsoft, Google, and NVIDIA have catered to a growing audience, enhancing user experience and accessibility. Mobile Streaming Growth: The rise of mobile gaming has prompted investment in live game streaming directly from mobile games without additional apps.

Future Projections

Projected Growth : The market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of approximately 7.5% from 2022 to 2027.

: The market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of approximately 7.5% from 2022 to 2027. Technology and VR/AR Integration: Ongoing advancements are expected to incorporate VR/AR into game streaming, enriching the user experience.

Detailed Report Contents

Comprehensive Analysis : The report contains an exhaustive overview of the market, including size, segmentation, and competitive dynamics.

: The report contains an exhaustive overview of the market, including size, segmentation, and competitive dynamics. Strategic Insights: Recommendations and strategic directions for market players, based on in-depth analysis of current trends and future estimations.

Company Profiles - (Top 7 Major Players)

Twitch

YouTube Gaming

Facebook Gaming

Huya

NVIDIA GeForce NOW

Douyu

Steam

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bx7w32

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.