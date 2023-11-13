Global Biomedical Textiles Market Size To Worth USD 25.98 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 5.9%

New York, United States, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Biomedical Textiles Market Size is to Grow from USD 14.58 billion in 2022 to USD 25.98 Billion By 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 5.9% during the projected period. The increasing number of surgeries, the rapid increase in the aging population, the high quality of biomedical textiles, and the increasing demand for advanced wound dressings will likely drive the growth of the Biomedical Textiles Market.

Fibrous textiles used in medical and biological applications are known as biomedical textiles. Biocompatible textiles are used in first aid, surgery, and the maintenance of a clean environment. The biocompatibility of such textiles with living tissue and fluids determines their performance. Chemical inertness, sterility, non-allergenicity, biocompatibility, flexibility, and non-toxicity are all requirements for biomedical textiles. Textiles of this type are used in fields such as dentistry, surgery, neurology, and cardiology. Furthermore, biomedical textiles are used to make surgical sutures, tissue implants, and artificial organs. One of the major factors driving the market is the world's growing elderly population. Age-related physiological changes increase the risk of developing orthopedic, cardiovascular, spinal, and eye diseases. The majority of these diseases can be effectively treated surgically. As a result, the demand for surgical interventions has increased as the population has aged. However, the cost of these raw materials is rising, making end-use products more expensive. These factors are expected to stifle market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Global Biomedical Textiles Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Fiber Type (Non-Biodegradable, Biodegradable), Fabric Type (Non-Woven, Woven), Application (Non-Implantable, Surgical Sutures), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

The biodegradable segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global biomedical textiles market during the forecast period.

The global biomedical textiles market is divided into non-biodegradable and biodegradable fiber types. The biodegradable segment is expected to account for the majority of the global biomedical textiles market. Biodegradable fibers are becoming more popular in biomedical textiles due to their lower long-term environmental impact and compatibility with tissue regeneration.

The non-woven segment accounted for the largest share of the global biomedical textiles market in 2022.

The global biomedical textiles market is classified into non-woven and woven fabrics. The non-woven segment held the largest share of the global biomedical textiles market in 2022. Non-woven fabrics provide critical safety properties such as infection and disease prevention in a medical or surgical setting by preventing cross-contamination and infection spread. Nonwoven fabrics are additionally more flexible, affordable, disposable, and efficient than woven fabrics, resulting in greater use of healthcare applications.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global biomedical textiles market in 2022.

In 2022, North America held a major share of the global biomedical textiles market. Because of high consumer awareness of biomedical products, increasing demand for high-quality products, and the concentration of most of the market's key players in the country, it is the largest biomedical textiles market. Safety regulations as well as ongoing R&D investments to develop advanced fabrics, contribute to the market's expansion. A strong export market, advanced and high-performance products, and the expansion of the medical and healthcare industries are also driving the market.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate in the global biomedical textiles market. Greater healthcare funding and rapid development in developing countries such as India and China are propelling market revenue growth.

The Europe market is expected to grow at a significantly faster CAGR during the forecast period. The growing number of patients in this region suffering from cardiovascular diseases has resulted in an increase in the use of biomedical textiles.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Biomedical Textiles Market include Royal DSM, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Cardinal Health, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Medline, Paul Hartmann AG, BSN Medical, ATEX Technologies, Elkem Silicones, Bally Ribbon Mills, US Biodesign, Nitto Denko Corporation, Kimberly-Clark, and Others.

Recent Developments

In August 2022, Medtronic plc bought Affera Inc., a leading provider of cardiac arrhythmia treatment technology.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Biomedical Textiles Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Biomedical Textiles Market, By Fiber Type

Non-Biodegradable

Biodegradable

Global Biomedical Textiles Market, By Fabric Type

Non-Woven

Woven

Global Biomedical Textiles Market, By Application

Non-Implantable

Surgical Sutures

Global Biomedical Textiles Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



