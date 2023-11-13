US Power Lawn & Garden Equipment Market Report 2023: Upgrades to Higher-Value Products Including Battery-Powered Products Will Help Support Gains through 2027

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Power Lawn & Garden Equipment Market Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Demand for power lawn and garden equipment is forecast to increase by less than one percent per year to $15.8 billion in 2027. Following strong gains in 2020 and 2021, the market will be somewhat subdued. Further gains will be supported by above-average growth in the commercial market. Additionally, upgrades to higher-value products including battery-powered products will help support gains through 2027.

The report covers power lawn and garden equipment demand by product, power source, market, and region. Demand is presented in current dollars and units.

Among the products covered in this study are:

Lawn Mowers

Turf & Grounds Mowers

Trimmers & Edgers

Garden Tractors & Tillers

Chainsaws

Blowers, Vacuums, & Sweepers

Snow Blowers

Other power lawn and garden equipment

Parts and attachments for power lawn and garden equipment

Power sources covered in this study are:

Engine-driven

Corded electric

Cordless (Battery-Powered)

Markets for power lawn and garden equipment include:

Residential

Commercial (Landscaping Firms, Golf Courses, Commercial & Government)

Demand by is presented for the following regions:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Scope of the Report

This report covers the scope, size, and growth of the US market for power lawn and garden equipment, including key trends in products, power sources, markets, and regions. Historical data are provided for 2012, 2017, and 2022 for demand, production, and net exports, with forecasts for 2027 and 2032. Historical market volatility is also addressed and annual data is given for 2019 to 2026. Data are provided in current dollars and units. Also included is consumer survey data and an analysis of key industry players and their US market shares.





Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

2. COVID-19 Pandemic

3. Overview

Study Scope

Historical Market Trends

Supply & Demand

US Production & Trade Balance

Imports

Exports

Demand by Product Group

Markets Overview

Pricing Patterns

4. Factors Impacting Equipment Demand

Consumer Disposable Income & Spending Patterns

New Residential Building Construction & Existing Home Sales

Climate & Weather (Drought & Water Shortages)

Regulations & Product Standards

Air Pollution & Emissions Regulations

Noise Pollution

Consumer Safety

Sustainability Initiatives

Recycling & Recycled Content

Energy Efficiency

Homeownership Trends

Ownership vs. Rentals

Annual Household Income

Age of Head of Household

Average Lot Size & Outdoor Space Trends

Lot Size Over Time

Lot Size by Locations

Consumer Lawn & Garden Practices

The Importance of Lawn & Garden Care to Consumers

Consumer Lawn Mowing Practices

Who Performs Lawn & Garden Work at Home?

Landscaping Service Preferences

5. Power Source Trends

Demand by Power Source

Internal Combustion Engine (Gasoline-Powered) Equipment

Electric Equipment

Demand by Product & Type

Corded (Plug-In) Equipment

Cordless (Battery-Powered) Equipment

Consumer Attitudes about Power Sources

Consumer Reasons for Buying Electric Equipment

6. Lawn Mowers

Scope & Product Description

Production & Foreign Trade

Demand by Type

Demand by Market

Demand by Power Source

Riding Lawn Mowers

Supply & Demand

Demand by Type

Front-Engine Riding Lawn Mowers (Lawn Tractors)

Rear-Engine Riding Lawn Mowers

Zero Turn Riding Lawn Mowers (ZTR)

Demand by Power Source

Suppliers

Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers

Supply & Demand

Demand by Type (Self-Propelled vs. Push)

Demand by Power Source

Suppliers

Robotic Lawn Mowers

Supply & Demand

Sales Outlook

Suppliers

7. Turf & Grounds Mowers

8. Trimmers & Edgers

9. Garden Tractors & Tillers

10. Chainsaws

11. Blowers, Vacuums, & Sweepers

12. Snow Blowers

13. Other Equipment, Parts, & Attachments

Other Power Lawn & Garden Equipment

Scope & Product Description

Supply & Demand

Demand by Market

Suppliers

Parts & Attachments

Scope & Product Description

Supply & Demand

Demand by Market

Suppliers

14. Consumer Market

Market Scope

Demand by Product

Consumer Trends

Ownership of Power Lawn & Garden Equipment

Consumer Equipment Purchase Patterns

Power Lawn & Garden Equipment Purchasing Occasions

Factors in Selecting Power Lawn & Garden Equipment

Retail Outlets

Leading Suppliers

15. Commercial Market

Market Scope

Demand by Product Type

Market Sectors

Demand by Market Sector

Landscaping Establishments

Golf Courses

Other Commercial & Government

Key Suppliers

16. US Regional Trends

17. Industry Structure

Key Findings & Industry Composition

Market Share

Mergers & Acquisitions

Technology & Innovation

Batteries

Automation/Robotics

Smart Technology

Ergonomics

Brushless Motors

List of Industry Participants

