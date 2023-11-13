US Power Lawn & Garden Equipment Market Report 2023: Upgrades to Higher-Value Products Including Battery-Powered Products Will Help Support Gains through 2027

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Power Lawn & Garden Equipment Market Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Demand for power lawn and garden equipment is forecast to increase by less than one percent per year to $15.8 billion in 2027. Following strong gains in 2020 and 2021, the market will be somewhat subdued. Further gains will be supported by above-average growth in the commercial market. Additionally, upgrades to higher-value products including battery-powered products will help support gains through 2027.
The report covers power lawn and garden equipment demand by product, power source, market, and region. Demand is presented in current dollars and units.
Among the products covered in this study are:
- Lawn Mowers
- Turf & Grounds Mowers
- Trimmers & Edgers
- Garden Tractors & Tillers
- Chainsaws
- Blowers, Vacuums, & Sweepers
- Snow Blowers
- Other power lawn and garden equipment
- Parts and attachments for power lawn and garden equipment
Power sources covered in this study are:
- Engine-driven
- Corded electric
- Cordless (Battery-Powered)
Markets for power lawn and garden equipment include:
- Residential
- Commercial (Landscaping Firms, Golf Courses, Commercial & Government)
Demand by is presented for the following regions:
- Northeast
- Midwest
- South
- West
Scope of the Report
This report covers the scope, size, and growth of the US market for power lawn and garden equipment, including key trends in products, power sources, markets, and regions. Historical data are provided for 2012, 2017, and 2022 for demand, production, and net exports, with forecasts for 2027 and 2032. Historical market volatility is also addressed and annual data is given for 2019 to 2026. Data are provided in current dollars and units. Also included is consumer survey data and an analysis of key industry players and their US market shares.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. COVID-19 Pandemic
3. Overview
- Study Scope
- Historical Market Trends
- Supply & Demand
- US Production & Trade Balance
- Imports
- Exports
- Demand by Product Group
- Markets Overview
- Pricing Patterns
4. Factors Impacting Equipment Demand
- Consumer Disposable Income & Spending Patterns
- New Residential Building Construction & Existing Home Sales
- Climate & Weather (Drought & Water Shortages)
- Regulations & Product Standards
- Air Pollution & Emissions Regulations
- Noise Pollution
- Consumer Safety
- Sustainability Initiatives
- Recycling & Recycled Content
- Energy Efficiency
- Homeownership Trends
- Ownership vs. Rentals
- Annual Household Income
- Age of Head of Household
- Average Lot Size & Outdoor Space Trends
- Lot Size Over Time
- Lot Size by Locations
- Consumer Lawn & Garden Practices
- The Importance of Lawn & Garden Care to Consumers
- Consumer Lawn Mowing Practices
- Who Performs Lawn & Garden Work at Home?
- Landscaping Service Preferences
5. Power Source Trends
- Demand by Power Source
- Internal Combustion Engine (Gasoline-Powered) Equipment
- Electric Equipment
- Demand by Product & Type
- Corded (Plug-In) Equipment
- Cordless (Battery-Powered) Equipment
- Consumer Attitudes about Power Sources
- Consumer Reasons for Buying Electric Equipment
6. Lawn Mowers
- Scope & Product Description
- Production & Foreign Trade
- Demand by Type
- Demand by Market
- Demand by Power Source
- Riding Lawn Mowers
- Supply & Demand
- Demand by Type
- Front-Engine Riding Lawn Mowers (Lawn Tractors)
- Rear-Engine Riding Lawn Mowers
- Zero Turn Riding Lawn Mowers (ZTR)
- Demand by Power Source
- Suppliers
- Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers
- Supply & Demand
- Demand by Type (Self-Propelled vs. Push)
- Demand by Power Source
- Suppliers
- Robotic Lawn Mowers
- Supply & Demand
- Sales Outlook
- Suppliers
7. Turf & Grounds Mowers
8. Trimmers & Edgers
9. Garden Tractors & Tillers
10. Chainsaws
11. Blowers, Vacuums, & Sweepers
12. Snow Blowers
13. Other Equipment, Parts, & Attachments
- Other Power Lawn & Garden Equipment
- Scope & Product Description
- Supply & Demand
- Demand by Market
- Suppliers
- Parts & Attachments
- Scope & Product Description
- Supply & Demand
- Demand by Market
- Suppliers
14. Consumer Market
- Market Scope
- Demand by Product
- Consumer Trends
- Ownership of Power Lawn & Garden Equipment
- Consumer Equipment Purchase Patterns
- Power Lawn & Garden Equipment Purchasing Occasions
- Factors in Selecting Power Lawn & Garden Equipment
- Retail Outlets
- Leading Suppliers
15. Commercial Market
- Market Scope
- Demand by Product Type
- Market Sectors
- Demand by Market Sector
- Landscaping Establishments
- Golf Courses
- Other Commercial & Government
- Key Suppliers
16. US Regional Trends
17. Industry Structure
- Key Findings & Industry Composition
- Market Share
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Technology & Innovation
- Batteries
- Automation/Robotics
- Smart Technology
- Ergonomics
- Brushless Motors
- List of Industry Participants
