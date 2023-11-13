Result of the auction of treasury bills on 13 November 2023

Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid Mill. kr. (nominal)
|Sale
|Stop-rate (per cent)
|Pro-rata
|Price
|98 19237 DKT 01/03/24 I
|960
|500
|3.51
|100 %
|98.9675
|Total
|960
|500
The sale will settle 15 November 2023.
| Source: Danmarks Nationalbank Danmarks Nationalbank
København Ø, DENMARK
