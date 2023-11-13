Result of the auction of treasury bills on 13 November 2023

København Ø, DENMARK

Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:      

ISINBid Mill. kr. (nominal)SaleStop-rate (per cent)Pro-rataPrice
98 19237 DKT 01/03/24 I960
500
3.51 100 %98.9675
Total960
500
      

The sale will settle 15 November 2023.