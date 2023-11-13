Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 2 November 2021, the Company decided to extend the current share buy-back program by additionally DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) during 2024 and 2025 bringing the total program up to DKK 64 billion (around USD 10 billion). On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase of the share buy-back program up to DKK 84 billion (around USD 12 billion).

As announced on 3 November 2023, during the fifth phase of the program running from 6 November 2023 up to 1 May 2024, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fifth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday November 6, 2023 to Friday November 10, 2023:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 497,775 7,487,948,578 6 November 2023 1,000 10,172.3900 10,172,390 7 November 2023 1,100 9,836.0955 10,819,705 8 November 2023 1,000 9,980.3550 9,980,355 9 November 2023 1,000 10,141.9900 10,141,990 10 November 2023 1,000 9,938.0500 9,938,050 Total 6-10 November 2023 5,100 51,052,490 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 5,406 10,010.2922 54,115,639 Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 10,506 105,168,129 Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 508,281 7,593,116,707 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 2,067,016 32,398,549,269 6 November 2023 4,991 10,264.4310 51,229,775 7 November 2023 5,389 9,921.2466 53,465,598 8 November 2023 4,991 10,057.1360 50,195,166 9 November 2023 4,991 10,228.0274 51,048,085 10 November 2023 4,991 9,998.1439 49,900,736 Total 6-10 November 2023 25,353 255,839,360 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 16,314 10,090.4230 164,615,161 Bought from the Foundation* 5,140 10,090.4400 51,864,861 Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 46,807 472,319,382 Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 2,113,823 32,870,868,651

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 247,864 A shares and 1,041,404 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.34% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, November 13, 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

