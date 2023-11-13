SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf: Buy-back Programme week 45

In week 45 2023, SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. purchased in total 2,005,000 own shares for total amount of 24,826,500 ISK as follows:
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Price
|Purchase price
|Total own shares
|6.11.2023
|10:44:00
|250,000
|12.3
|3,075,000
|47,687,855
|7.11.2023
|09:36:00
|220,000
|12.3
|2,695,000
|47,907,855
|7.11.2023
|15:15:00
|225,000
|12.5
|2,812,500
|48,132,855
|8.11.2023
|10:49:00
|250,000
|12.4
|3,100,000
|48,382,855
|8.11.2023
|14:28:00
|210,000
|12.4
|2,604,000
|48,592,855
|9.11.2023
|09:37:00
|210,000
|12.4
|2,604,000
|48,802,855
|9.11.2023
|13:33:00
|66,561
|12.4
|825,356
|48,869,416
|9.11.2023
|13:58:00
|143,439
|12.4
|1,778,644
|49,012,855
|10.11.2023
|09:58:00
|215,000
|12.4
|2,666,000
|49,227,855
|10.11.2023
|13:41:00
|215,000
|12.4
|2,666,000
|49,442,855
|2.005.000
|24.826.500
|49.442.855
The execution of the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995, Article 5 of the Regulation of the European parliament and of the Council (EU) on Market Fraud No. 60/2021, the Commissions Delegated Regulation No. 2016/1052 and the Act on Actions against Market Fraud No. 60/2021.
Before the purchase SKEL held 47,437,855 own shares. SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf. bought in total 30,925,337 own shares, which corresponds to 15.97% of maximum number of shares that will be purchased according to the current buy-back programme. The purchase price of the own shares is 390,641,289, or 78.13% of the maximum buy-back amount. SKEL now owns a total of 2.54% of the company's total share capital, which is 1,936,033,774. This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 15 September 2023 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland.
For further information contact Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO of SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf., magnus@skel.is hf.