Personalization in Retail and Apparel: Increase in Personalization is Tied to Rise of Online Shopping with Amazon Setting the Bar High

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personalization in Retail and Apparel - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Although personalization is a theme that has been present in the retail industry for decades, it has become more prevalent and important to consumers in recent years. This increase is tied to the rise of online shopping. A consumer's shopping experience in a store can easily be made more personal, such as through interactions with store staff, but retailers have had to actively innovate to create personalization in the online space.



Consumers are also increasingly individualistic, especially Gen Z, and want products that are specifically targeted to their needs and goals. These consumers are often willing to pay a premium for such items. This is another reason for the increased interest in personalized products, although this is not a new phenomenon, such as with tailored clothing.

Personalized products are currently especially prevalent in the health & beauty sector, due to the links to the health & wellness trend, which is also particularly important to young consumers.

Personalization is a clear focus among retailers' online operations. Amazon has set the bar high in defining how retailers can personalize a shopper's journey, with others investing to keep up.



Scope

The report provides detailed insight into the theme of personalization, specifically focusing on its impact on the Retail and Apparel sectors. The report provides an overview of personalization and its components, the leading companies, the timeline of developments in omnichannel, and related mergers and acquisitions. The report also details the relevant trends across technology, marcoeconomic, and retail trends.

Key Highlights

Themes are disruptive, so it's easy to be blindsided by industry outsiders who invade your sector. Understanding the themes ecosystem will get you ahead of the curve.

Understand the important themes in 2023 and beyond, allowing you to grasp a wider view of changes in consumer behaviour and how it will impact your markets.

Explore how emerging themes in retail are allowing industry leaders to evolve, so you can better position yourself for long-term success.

An easy-to-use framework for tracking themes across all companies in all sectors.

Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Players

Thematic Briefing

Trends

Retail trends

Technology trends

Industry Analysis

Use cases

Timeline

Signals

M&A trends

Company filing trends

Hiring trends

Value Chain

Retail channel

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Abercrombie & Fitch

Adidas

Aesop

Amazon

AO

Apple

ASOS

Best Buy

Bloomingdales

Boots

Carrefour

Converse

Currys

Dermatica

DUSK

Fabletics

Function of Beauty

Gainful

H&M

Health & Glow

IKEA

Instacart

Jo Malone

Kroger

L'Oreal

Levi's

LookFantastic

Lululemon

Marks & Spencer

Monica Vinader

Moonpig.com

NET-A-PORTER

Nike

Nordstrom

Not On The High Street

Ocado

Revolve

Sainsbury's

Sephora

Skin + Me

Space NK

StitchFix

Target

Tesco

Thrive Market

Toolstation

Uniqlo

Very

Walmart

Wild

Zalando

Zara

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jrm8fv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.