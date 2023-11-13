Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 13 October 2023, Tryg A/S (“Tryg”) announced that the Board of Directors had decided to initiate a share buyback programme of up to DKK 1.0 billion. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 31 January 2024.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 06 November 2023 to 10 November 2023:

 Number
of shares		Avg. purchase
price, DKK		Transaction value, DKK
06 November 2023 95,000 139.88 13,288,600
07 November 2023 95,000 140.27 13,325,650
08 November 2023 90,000 140.63 12,656,700
09 November 2023 90,000 140.93 12,683,700
10 November 2023 80,000 141.07 11,285,600
Accumulated for the period450,000-63,240,250
Accumulated under the programme2,053,000-283,674,120

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Tryg owns a total of 14,579,810 treasury shares corresponding to 2.343% of the total share capital.

