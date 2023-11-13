Statement re change in registrar

13 NOVEMBER 2023

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

CHANGE IN REGISTRAR

Northern Venture Trust PLC (“the Company”) announces that it has appointed The City Partnership (UK) Limited as registrar to the Company. The appointment is effective from close of business 10 November 2023.

Welcome letters detailing the change in registrar will be issued to all shareholders in due course.

Enquiries:

James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

