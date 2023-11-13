QuantaSing to Present at Sidoti November Micro Cap Conference

BEIJING, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ: QSG) (“QuantaSing” or the “Company”), a leading online learning service provider in China, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the Sidoti November Micro Cap Conference.



QuantaSing’s Chief Financial Officer, Tim Xie, will present virtually to investors on Thursday, November 16, at 9:15AM Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed through the following link: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_R5Woj2d8TvGYR6u95JtBSg

A replay of the presentation will be available on QuantaSing’s investor relations website at https://ir.quantasing.com/news-events/events. The replay will be available for 90 days after the presentation.

About QuantaSing Group Limited

QuantaSing is a leading online service provider in China dedicated to improving people’s quality of life and well-being by providing lifelong personal learning and development opportunities. The Company is the largest service provider in China’s online adult learning market and China’s adult personal interest learning market in terms of revenue, according to a report by Frost & Sullivan based on data from 2022. By leveraging its proprietary tools and technology, QuantaSing offers easy-to-understand, affordable, and accessible online courses to adult learners under a variety of brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi, empowering users to pursue personal development. Leveraging its extensive experience in individual online learning services, the Company has also expanded its services to corporate clients including, among others, marketing services and enterprise talent management services.

