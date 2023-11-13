Global Directed Energy Weapons Market Size To Worth USD 22.31 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 15.6%

New York, United States, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Directed Energy Weapons Market Size is anticipated to exceed USD 22.31 Billion By 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2022 to 2032.

A weapon that releases a fixed force and is able to transmit that force to the target is considered to have a targeted force. Extremely potent beams are produced for the targeted arms market. To track the target or to simply focus on it, they heavily rely on a single optical system. The most advanced DEW weapon is generally thought to be a laser. Additionally, mirrors make it simple to direct these poles toward invisible targets at the source. Due to extensive research into DEW sources and concurrent advancements in beam directing technology, technology has advanced to the point where fully functional DEW systems are currently being designed and tested for impending deployment. The advancements in information technology, material technology, and space-based capabilities of the twenty-first century are providing the ideal environment for the expanding demand for DEW systems. However, directed energy weapons, which use cutting-edge technology, frequently had high development and production costs. This made them less available to some countries and restricted their adoption to powerful or well-funded defense departments.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the, “ Global Directed Energy Weapons Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Lethal, Non-lethal), By Technology (High Energy Laser, High Power Microwave, Particle Beam, and Others), By Application (Defense, Homeland Security), By End Use (Airborne, Sea, Land, Space), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.”

The lethal segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global directed energy weapons market during the forecast period.

The global directed energy weapons market is divided into two types: lethal and non-lethal. The lethal segment is projected to have for the majority of the global directed energy weapons market throughout the forecast period. The growing demand for lethal and precise weapons has fueled segment growth. The market for directed energy weapons is growing at an exponential rate as military forces around the world increase their demand for precision technology in lethal weapons.

The high energy laser segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global directed energy weapons market during the forecast period.

The global directed energy weapons market is separated into high energy laser, high power microwave, particle beam, and others based on technology. The high energy laser segment is projected to have for the majority of the global directed energy weapons market throughout the forecast period. The high demand for high-energy laser technology, as well as technological advancements in laser technology, will likely fuel market growth throughout the forecast period.

The defense segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global directed energy weapons market during the forecast period.

The global directed energy weapons market is categorized into defense and homeland security applications. Among these, the defense sector is anticipated to account for the majority of the global directed energy weapons market throughout the forecast period. The defense sector is expected to hold the largest share of the directed energy weapon market in 2022, and it is also expected to grow at the fastest rate.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global directed energy weapons market in 2022.

North America was the market's largest region in 2022, and it is expected to grow the significantly during the forecast period. A significant portion of the federal budget is set aside for next-generation electronic warfare weapons to protect against various threats for land, sea, and air defense applications. A high adoption rate of weapon systems utilizing laser technology will also fuel market growth.

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. The increased spending on directed energy technologies by regional and international market participants, as well as the high adoption rate for defense and homeland security applications, are attributed to the growth. Furthermore, the increased investment of regional nations has fueled the development of directed energy systems by allocating funds to state-owned enterprises.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Directed Energy Weapons Market include Diehl Defense GmbH & Co. KG, Elbit Systems Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., II-VI Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Kord Technologies, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, Thales Group, The Boeing Company, and Others.

Recent Developments

In January 2023, A $40 million contract for 14 anti-drone weapon systems to bolster Ukraine's security forces was given to L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Directed Energy Weapons Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Directed Energy Weapons Market, By Type

Lethal

Non-lethal

Global Directed Energy Weapons Market, By Technology

High Energy Laser

High Power Microwave

Particle Beam

Others

Global Directed Energy Weapons Market, By Application

Defense

Homeland Security

Global Directed Energy Weapons Market, By End Use

Airborne

Sea

Land

Space

Global Directed Energy Weapons Market, By Region

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



