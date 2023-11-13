Miso Ingredient Insights Report: How FMCG and Foodservice Brands are Using Miso

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Miso - Ingredient Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The repport provides a comprehensive analysis of miso as a key ingredient within the food and beverage industry. The report examines miso's role in enhancing the health perceptions of products and its increasing use across various food applications, including snacks and plant-based menu items.

Key Highlights and Strategic Insights

Ingredient Spotlight : Miso, made from fermented soybeans, is traditionally a staple in Asian cuisine but is gaining popularity in American and European dishes.

: Miso, made from fermented soybeans, is traditionally a staple in Asian cuisine but is gaining popularity in American and European dishes. Health and Innovation : The report delves into how brands are incorporating miso into products to elevate health profiles and how this ingredient is being innovated in various food forms.

: The report delves into how brands are incorporating miso into products to elevate health profiles and how this ingredient is being innovated in various food forms. Industry Adaptation: Examples of FMCG and foodservice brands using miso, such as Wagamama's vegan miso egg and Belazu's collaboration with Miso Tasty for a cooking paste, are highlighted.

Scope of the Report

Ingredient Usage : Insight into how miso is being utilized in different food sectors to improve health perception and nutritional value.

: Insight into how miso is being utilized in different food sectors to improve health perception and nutritional value. Innovation and Trends : Analysis of how miso is shaping product development and consumer preferences.

: Analysis of how miso is shaping product development and consumer preferences. Strategic Takeaways: The report offers strategic insights that can guide brand strategy and influence new product development decisions.

Reasons to Buy

Ingredient Trends : Understand the current ingredient trends that are shaping the food and beverage industry.

: Understand the current ingredient trends that are shaping the food and beverage industry. Competitive Analysis : Gain insights into how competitors are leveraging miso in their products.

: Gain insights into how competitors are leveraging miso in their products. Product Development: Access information that can inform and direct new product development with a focus on miso.

Key Topics Covered

What? – Describing what the report will cover regarding miso as an ingredient.

Why? – Explaining the reasons behind miso's rising popularity and its benefits.

How? – Discussing the methods and strategies brands are employing to integrate miso into their offerings.

So What? – Providing the implications of miso's use and predicting its impact on the market and consumer habits.

Companies Mentioned

Belazu

Sainsbury's

Brad's

Wagamama

Burger King

Hikari

