North America Building Envelope Market Poised for Transformation

The "North America Building Envelope Market Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's portfolio, offering a comprehensive analysis of the building envelope industry in the North American region.

With a projected annual average decline of 2.1%, the market is set to reach US$92.8 billion by 2027, influenced by factors such as a slowdown in residential construction and price moderation.

The report delves into various facets of the North American building envelope market, including product demand, market segments, materials, and key trends, providing valuable insights for industry stakeholders and decision-makers.

Key Highlights:

Executive Summary: A concise overview of the report's key findings and insights. Short Term Analysis: In-depth analysis of economic forecasts, the short-term construction industry outlook, and emerging trends in the building envelope industry. Overview: An extensive examination of the building envelope market, covering historical demand, regional trends, market segmentation, materials competition, pricing trends, and global market insights. Factors Impacting the Building Envelope Market: Insightful analysis of various factors influencing the market, including construction trends, regulations, sustainability initiatives, and more. Windows & Exterior Doors: Comprehensive coverage of the role of windows and exterior doors in the building envelope, regional trends, product descriptions, demand overview, and key suppliers. Roofing: In-depth analysis of roofing products' role in the building envelope, regional trends, demand overview, product and materials trends, and key suppliers. Siding: A detailed examination of siding in the building envelope, including its role, regional trends, demand overview, product and materials trends, and key suppliers. Insulation: Insights into the role of insulation, regional trends, demand overview, product and materials trends, and key suppliers. Air & Water Barriers: Detailed analysis of air and water barriers, their role, regional trends, demand overview, product descriptions, and key suppliers. Competitive Analysis: A comprehensive view of the competitive landscape, market share, leading supplier profiles, distribution channels, and mergers & acquisitions.

This report provides industry professionals with valuable information on market dynamics, trends, and growth prospects in the North American building envelope sector. Historical data from 2012, 2017, and 2022, as well as forecasts for 2027 and 2032, are presented in both current US dollars and volume terms.

