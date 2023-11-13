New Report Reveals Consumer Concerns and Preferences for Data Privacy in Connected Devices

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Privacy and Data Protection for Connected Devices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive study delves into shifts in consumer attitudes towards data privacy, including their desire for privacy controls and preferences for how companies collect and manage their data.

Key Highlights:

Consumer Data Privacy Concerns : The report examines consumer concerns about the security of their personal data.

: The report examines consumer concerns about the security of their personal data. Security and Privacy Problems Experienced : It identifies the top five security and privacy-related problems experienced by US Internet households in the past 12 months.

: It identifies the top five security and privacy-related problems experienced by US Internet households in the past 12 months. Smart Home Device Concerns : The study investigates the top five smart devices that raise concerns about data privacy and security among consumers.

: The study investigates the top five smart devices that raise concerns about data privacy and security among consumers. Unified App Providers : It explores consumers' preferred providers for a unified app to control their smart home devices.

: It explores consumers' preferred providers for a unified app to control their smart home devices. Data Sharing Comfort Levels : The report highlights the types of data that smart home device owners are comfortable sharing with device and service providers.

: The report highlights the types of data that smart home device owners are comfortable sharing with device and service providers. Data Privacy Measures : It discusses the data privacy measures that can alleviate consumer concerns.

: It discusses the data privacy measures that can alleviate consumer concerns. Willingness to Pay for Data Security : The report examines consumer willingness to pay for a data security service that optimizes Wi-Fi.

: The report examines consumer willingness to pay for a data security service that optimizes Wi-Fi. Connected Living Landscape : Insights into smart home device ownership and the average number of connected devices per US Internet household.

: Insights into smart home device ownership and the average number of connected devices per US Internet household. Concerns and Confidence in Connected Brands : An analysis of consumer attitudes on data security and confidence in service providers' ability to protect personal data.

: An analysis of consumer attitudes on data security and confidence in service providers' ability to protect personal data. Cybersecurity, Control, and Trust in the Smart Home : Exploration of smart home device purchase inhibitors and privacy concerns.

: Exploration of smart home device purchase inhibitors and privacy concerns. Security and Privacy Issues Experienced : Identification of the number and types of security and privacy-related problems experienced by consumers.

: Identification of the number and types of security and privacy-related problems experienced by consumers. Consumers' Actions to Protect Data : Insights into actions taken by consumers to prevent unauthorized access to their devices.

: Insights into actions taken by consumers to prevent unauthorized access to their devices. Interest in Privacy Measures and Cybersecurity Services : Analysis of consumer interest in data privacy measures and cybersecurity services.

: Analysis of consumer interest in data privacy measures and cybersecurity services. Data Security Service Providers: A look at the providers of data security services.

This report is a valuable resource for industry professionals seeking to understand consumer attitudes and concerns regarding data privacy for connected devices in the US. It provides insights into the evolving landscape of data security and offers guidance on addressing consumer needs and preferences.

