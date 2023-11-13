11th Edition Transformer Report Unveils Insights into Global Transformer Market

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transformer Report Ed 11 2023 Vol 1 & 2" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market data for transformers, statistical analysis, and profiles of over 500 transformer companies

The highly anticipated 11th edition of the Transformer Report, presented in two volumes, is now available, offering a deep dive into the world of transformers. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the accuracy of reported market data, offering readers a reliable understanding of market data uncertainties. It covers a wide range of topics, including global market data, annual market projections from 2021 to 2028, installed capacity, average prices, and more.

Volume 1 - Markets - Detailed Topics

Market Analysis: Dive into transformer production, imports, exports, and sales, including Power transformers (PT), Distribution transformers (DT), and Dry-type transformers (Dry MV and Dry LV).

Sales Forecast: Gain insights into transformer sales projections by country in terms of value ($) and capacity (MVA) from 2021 to 2028.

Market Shares: Explore the market shares of manufacturers with transformer sales exceeding $5 million.

Global Market Commentary: Receive in-depth commentary on transformer markets in major countries.

Power Generation: Analyze central and distributed power generation trends from 1990 to 2030.

Transformer Capacity: Understand central and distributed GSU transformer capacity trends from 1990 to 2030.

Installed Base: Get data on the installed base of transformers by country, including Central GSU, Network PT, Distributed GSU, and Network DT.

International Trade: Explore international trade data for 2020 and 2021, including the top 40 importers and exporters in terms of kVA capacity and voltage.

Price Trends: Understand the factors driving transformer prices, including consumption, materials price trends, and inflation.

Production Capacity: Explore production capacity and utilization in major countries.

Manufacturer Profiles: Access profiles of major global and regional transformer manufacturers.

Volume 2 - Infrastructures, Products, Industry

This volume contains a wealth of descriptive material about transformer markets, products, and the industry, including:

Transformer Types: An exploration of GSU, power and distribution, and industrial transformers.

Low Voltage Transformers: Background information on low voltage transformers.

Solar PV and Transformerless Inverters: Insights into the relationship between solar PV and transformers.

Network Transformer Layout: An overview of network transformer layouts.

Gas to Wire (GTW): Understanding the concept of Gas to Wire in the transformer industry.

High Voltage Transmission: The development of high voltage transmission.

Distribution Networks: Insights into hosting capacity and DG penetration in distribution networks.

Smart Transformers: An examination of smart transformers in the market.

MEPS and High-Efficiency Transformers: Understanding Minimum Energy Performance Standards and high-efficiency transformers.

Supply Chain and Logistics: Insights into the supply chain and logistics within the transformer industry.

Electrification: An exploration of electrification trends.

The Transformer Report Ed 11, Volumes 1 and 2, provides an invaluable resource for industry professionals, investors, and anyone seeking a deeper understanding of the global transformer market. With extensive data, analysis, and commentary, this report is an essential tool for making informed decisions in the transformer industry.

