WLCSP Electroless Plating Market to Generate $2.88 Bn at 5.9% CAGR by 2027, Globally: Says AMR

Wilmington, Delaware , Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "WLCSP Electroless Plating Market By Type (Nickel, Copper, and Composite), and End-Use (Automotive, Electronics, Aerospace, Machinery, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027". According to the report, the global WLCSP electroless plating industry hit $1.77 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to generate $2.88 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027.



(We are providing report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, Potential and COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

91 – Tables

57 – Charts

197 – Pages

Download Research Report Sample & TOC:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6573

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The global WLCSP electroless plating market is driven by rising need for micro electric devices and circuit miniaturization and increase in demand for WLCSP electroless plating against traditional plating due to better shielding properties. In addition, growing demand for WLCSP electroless plating from the healthcare industry and aerospace verticals offers lucrative opportunities in the coming years. However, fluctuation in prices of raw material and sluggish growth of the semiconductor industry hamper the market growth.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 $1.77 Billion Market Size in 2027 $2.88 Billion CAGR 5.9% No. of Pages in Report 197 Segments covered Technology, Application, End User and Region. Drivers Impending need for circuit miniaturization and micro electric devices WLCSP electroless plating provides better shielding as against traditional plating process Cost-effectiveness of WLCSP electroless plating Opportunities Increase in demand for WLCSP electroless plating in aerospace and healthcare industry vertical Restraints Slow-paced growth of the semiconductor industry Volatility of the prices of raw materials

The Electronics Segment to Maintain Its Leadership Status in terms of Revenue throughout the Forecast Period

On the basis of end use, the electronics segment held more than three-fifths of the total share of the global WLCSP electroless plating industry in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its lead trail in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the growing need for advanced packaging in the electronics industry. However, the automotive segment is expected to garner the fastest CAGR of 8.4% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to the increase in adoption of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), electrification of vehicles, and surge in demand for microcontrollers in the automotive industry.

The Nickel Segment to Maintain Its Leadership Position during the Forecast Period

On the basis of type, the nickel segment contributed to more than half of the total share of the global WLCSP electroless plating market in 2019, owing to the properties of electroless nickel plating for WLCSP such as corrosion resistance, water resistance, chemical hardness, chemical purity, and ductility, which is useful for the protection of automotive and aerospace components. However, the composites segment is estimated to hit the fastest CAGR of 7.3% from 2020 to 2027, owing to advantages of electroless composites plating for WLCSP such as hardness, durability, thermal advantages, electrical conductivity, tensile strength, and conductivity, which makes it a suitable component for use in electronic components.

Asia-Pacific to Maintain Its Dominance By 2027

On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific region contributed to the highest share based on revenue, accounting for more than two-thirds of the total share of the global WLCSP electroless plating market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. In addition, this region is projected to show the fastest CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027. The availability of high-end technologies, surge in demand for smart electronics, and growth in manufacturing industries across the region drive the segment.

Inquiry before Buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6573

Leading Market Players

KC Jones Plating Company

C. Uyemura & Co. Ltd

Bales Metal Surface Solutions (Bales)

Erie Plating Company

ARC Technologies Inc.

Atotech Deutschland GmbH

COVENTYA International

Okuno Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.

Nihon Parkerizing Co. Ltd.

MacDermid Inc.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

As per the WLCSP electroless plating market outlook, this report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the WLCSP electroless plating market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing WLCSP electroless plating market opportunities.

The WLCSP electroless plating Market Forecast research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the WLCSP electroless plating market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global WLCSP electroless plating market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and WLCSP electroless plating Market growth strategies.

WLCSP Electroless Plating Key Segments:

By Type

Nickel

Low phosphorus

Medium phosphorus

High phosphorus

Copper

Composites

By End Use

Automotive

Electronics

Aerospace



Machinery

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia- Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arebia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Procure Complete Report (197 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @

https://bit.ly/3FVSyjP

Trending Reports in Semiconductor and Electronics Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + COVID-19 Scenario):

Wafer Level Packaging Market size was valued at $4.5 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $23.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2021 to 2030



Thin Film Semiconductor Deposition Market is expected to garner $22 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period 2016 – 2022

Thin Wafer Processing And Dicing Equipment Market was valued at $643.8 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031

Wafer Level Packaging Market size was valued at $4.5 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $23.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2021 to 2030

Wafer Backgrinding Tape Market size was valued at $201.6 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $316.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.5%.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com