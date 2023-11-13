United States Open Access Journal Publishing Report 2023-2027: Millions of Articles and Counting - Open Access Journal Publishing Thrives with a 15% Market Share

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Open Access Journal Publishing 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global open access journal publishing market is thriving, with a valuation of $1.8 billion in 2022 and anticipated growth in the coming years. The market's rapid expansion is detailed in this comprehensive report.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Open access journal publishing has experienced significant growth, reaching $1.8 billion in 2022, with projections indicating further expansion.

Open access journal publishing has experienced significant growth, reaching $1.8 billion in 2022, with projections indicating further expansion. Market Share: Open access holds 15% of the journal market share, positioning itself as a significant player in scholarly publishing.

Open access holds 15% of the journal market share, positioning itself as a significant player in scholarly publishing. Article Growth: Millions of open access articles are published annually, with a growth rate of 15% per year.

Millions of open access articles are published annually, with a growth rate of 15% per year. Research and Development: The outlook for research and development spending remains strong, indicating sustained growth in the sector.

The outlook for research and development spending remains strong, indicating sustained growth in the sector. Challenges: The report addresses challenges such as the impact of policy shifts, the normalization of research outputs, and the evolving landscape of research integrity.

Market Overview: The report provides an in-depth analysis of the open access journal publishing market, covering key developments, definitions, publishing models, and the open access ecosystem. It delves into market size, revenue streams, and transformative agreements, offering insights into the market's landscape across disciplines, geographies, and languages.

Leading Publishers: The report profiles leading open access journal publishers, including:

American Chemical Society

De Gruyter

Elsevier

Frontiers

IEEE

Informa plc

John Wiley & Sons

MDPI AG

Oxford University Press

Public Library of Science (Plos)

Sage Publishing

Springer Nature

Wolters Kluwer

Trends and Forecast: The publication explores current trends, including the impact of policy changes, the Plan S initiative, and challenges related to research integrity. It forecasts the market's future, considering factors such as GDP growth, research and development spending, and market projections through 2027.

Why This Report Matters: "Open Access Journal Publishing 2023-2027" is an essential tool for publishing executives, M&A advisors, market analysts, and industry consultants. It provides a comprehensive understanding of the business strategies driving the scholarly and professional publishing industry, offering insights into growth potential, industry trends, and competition analysis.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2u5415

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.