Non-Fungible Tokens Market Is Projected to Gain $395.6 Billion by 2032, Growing at a 33.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Non-Fungible Tokens Market by Application (Metaverse, Art, Collectibles, Gaming, and Others), by Offering (NFT creation and management, Business strategy formulation, and NFT platform-marketplace), and End User (Commercial, and Personal) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032.” According to the report, the global non-fungible tokens market was valued at $22.5 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $395.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 33.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Request Research Report Sample & TOC: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/145029

(We are providing report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, Potential and COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

133 – Tables

74 – Charts

249 – Pages

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are digital assets that are unique and cannot be exchanged on a one-to-one basis. They are characterized by their ease of use and distinctiveness and are created through the use of blockchain technology. Blockchains such as Ethereum, Flow, and Matic, as well as Wax, are used to construct NFTs. NFTs are not only useful for digital transactions but also have a significant impact on tangible assets. They grant exclusive ownership rights in both digital and physical markets.

Prime Factors Influencing Market Growth:

The growth of the non-fungible tokens market is attributed to heightened digital ownership, creative expression and monetization, and the growing utilization of blockchain technology. Furthermore, because of its high volatility, speculative nature, scalability, and environmental considerations restrict the market growth. On the contrary, the integration of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) into gaming and virtual reality (VR) applications is anticipated to offer prolific opportunities for market growth in the coming years.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $ 22.5 billion Market Size in 2032 $ 395.6 billion CAGR 33.5% No. of Pages in Report 382 Segments Covered Offering, Application, End User, and Region Drivers Heightened digital ownership Creative expression and monetization The growing utilization of blockchain technology Opportunities The integration of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) into gaming and virtual reality (VR) applications Restraints High volatility, speculative nature, scalability, and environmental considerations

Inquiry before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/145029

The NFT platform marketplace segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period-

By offering, the NFT platform marketplace segment dominates the largest market share in 2022, contributing to nearly half of the global non-fungible tokens market revenue, and is predicted to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The same segment would display the highest CAGR of 35.7% from 2023 to 2032. The existence of vibrant and engaged communities in NFT projects is essential for generating attention and demand. Marketplaces with active communities draw in more users and foster long-term success. In addition, NFTs are used in a wide range of industries, from gaming to virtual real estate to music, sports to fashion, and more. This wide range of applications has broadened the market for NFTs and attracted a wider range of players, which is likely to drive market growth.

The collectibles segment to maintain prominent revenue growth in 2032-

By application, the collectibles segment accounted for highest market share in 2022, holding around two-fifths of the global non-fungible tokens market revenue, and is expected to maintain a prominent revenue growth in 2032. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have modernized the art market by providing artists with the ability to sell their digital works directly to collectors, eliminating the need for third-party intermediaries like galleries or auction houses. NFTs are democratizing the art market, bringing new opportunities for artists and collectors alike, which is fueling the market's growth. However, the gaming centers segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 38.7% from 2023 to 2032. As secondary NFT markets grow, gamers and collectors can exchange assets, enabling investors to bet on the potential value of high-value NFT. Furthermore, NFTs increase player engagement and community growth within games. Players can contribute to creating content, collecting rare items, and contributing to the game’s development.

The personal segment to rule the roost by 2032-

By end user, the personal segment garnered the major market share in 2022, acquiring more than three-fifths of the global non-fungible tokens market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2032. This is because NFT marketplaces have become increasingly user-friendly, allowing people to buy and sell NFTs more easily. These platforms offered a wide range of NFT products, including digital art, virtual assets, and more. The NFT market has also received extensive media coverage, which has raised awareness and attracted people's attention. The commercial segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the highest CAGR of 34.8% from 2022 to 2032. Digital artists and creators can tokenize their artworks, providing a distinct, verifiable, and limited representation of their works. This has pioneered new avenues of revenue for artists and enabled collectors to purchase, sell, and exchange digital art in the non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, thus providing corporate lending opportunities in the healthcare sector.

Request Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/145029

North America to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast timeframe-

By region, North America contributed to the largest market share in 2022, holding more than one-third of the global non-fungible tokens market revenue, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast timeframe. This is because the NFT market in North America has seen an increase in investor interest. Investors are aware that NFTs can be sold at high prices, leading to speculation and market growth. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would portray the fastest CAGR of 36.5% from 2023 to 2032. Blockchain and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are rapidly increasing in traditional industries like music, sport, fashion, and entertainment. Governments in the Asia-Pacific region are looking for innovative uses for NFTs, such as royalty tracking, ticket management, fan involvement, and traceability. This trend creates new opportunities for NFT adoption and implementation.

Industry-Leading Players: -

SuperRare

Enjin

Gala games

Binance Limited

Mintable

The sandbox

Nifty gateway

Rarible, Inc.

Ozone networks, inc.



ConsenSys AG

The report provides a detailed examination of the top players in the global non-fungible tokens market. These players have initiated various strategies such as the launch of new products, collaborations, geographical expansion, agreements, and others to boost their market share and maintain their leading position in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting top winning segments, product portfolios, business performance, and strategic moves of leading players to showcase the competitive edge.

Buy This Report (382 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/3QB43Sy

Key benefits for stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the non-fungible tokens market forecast from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing non-fungible tokens market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the non-fungible tokens market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global Non-fungible tokens market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Non-Fungible Tokens Market Key Segments:

By Offering:

Business Strategy Formulation

NFT Creation and Management

NFT Platform-Marketplace

By Application:

Collectibles

Utilities

Art



Gaming

Metaverse

Others

By End User:

Personal

Commercial

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe) Asia- Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Trending Reports in BFSI Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 scenario):

Intelligent Virtual Assistant (IVA) Based Banking Market by Product (Chatbots, Smart Speakers), by User Interface (Text-to-Text, Text-to-Speech, Automatic Speech Recognition): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

Virtual Teller Machine (VTM) Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Service), by Deployment (On-site, Off-site, Others), by Provider (Bank and Financial Institutions, Managed Service Provider): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032.

Virtual Reality in BFSI Market by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), by Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud), by Application (Virtual Assistants, Speech Recognition, Virtual Trading, Virtual Reality Payments, Others), by End User (Banks, Credit Unions, Insurance Companies, NBFCs): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031.

Artificial Intelligence in BFSI Market by Offerings (Hardware, Software, and Services), Solution (Chatbots, Fraud Detection & Prevention, Anti-Money Laundering, Customer Relationship Management, Data Analytics & Prediction, and Others), Technology (Deep Learning, Querying Method, Natural Language Processing, and Context Aware Processing) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026.

AI in Banking Market by Component (Solution and Service), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise and SMEs), Applications (Risk Management Compliance & Security, Customer Service, Back Office/Operations, Financial Advisory and Others) and Technology (Machine Learning & Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

Regional Reports:

U.S. Non-Fungible Tokens Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/u-s-non-fungible-tokens-market-A220512

Japan Non-Fungible Tokens Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/japan-non-fungible-tokens-market-A220522

South Korea Non-Fungible Tokens Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/south-korea-non-fungible-tokens-market-A220521

UK Non-Fungible Tokens Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/uk-non-fungible-tokens-market-A220514

Latin America Non-Fungible Tokens Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/latin-america-non-fungible-tokens-market-A220526

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington,

New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com