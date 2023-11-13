Myanmar Telecoms Industry Report 2023-2030: Telenor's Exit and Mytel's Growth

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Myanmar Telecoms Industry Report - 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of Myanmar's telecommunications sector, detailing the impact of political instability on foreign investments, changes in tax policy, and shifts in market dynamics, with Telenor's exit and Mytel's growth being notable developments.

Market Forecast

The industry is projected to grow at a moderate pace with a 2.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, reaching USD 2.3 billion by 2030 despite significant challenges, including political unrest, foreign investment decline, and slower infrastructure rollout.

Mobile Market Dynamics

Mobile subscriptions are expected to grow but at a reduced rate due to regulatory changes and market saturation. Although the mobile segment faces a slowdown, opportunities are identified in mobile broadband services expansion.

Broadband and Infrastructure

The fixed broadband market in Myanmar is underserved, presenting substantial growth potential, especially for fibre deployments. The report anticipates a strong annual growth rate of 20.5% in this sector through 2030. It also covers the current state and growth forecasts for telecom infrastructure like towers and submarine cables.

Market Challenges

Myanmar's telecom market faces numerous hurdles, such as limited foreign direct investment and a constrained rollout of network infrastructure to rural areas. The military coup has also stymied the industry's progress, contributing to an image of Myanmar as a repressive and censored country.

Market Opportunities

Despite the challenges, Myanmar's telecom sector remains resilient with a significant long-term growth potential. The expansion of mobile penetration and broadband uptake among households will likely drive future growth.

Capex and Operator Profiles

After an initial surge in Capex following market liberalization in 2014, investment has waned due to the political climate. However, the report suggests stable Capex to GDP ratios in the forecast period. It profiles leading operators, examining their revenue, market strategies, and infrastructure investments.

Regulatory and Infrastructure Analysis

The analysis includes a review of the regulatory landscape, spectrum holdings, IoT developments, and infrastructure assets like towers and cables. It highlights the increasing consolidation of mobile tower ownership and the emerging investment in fixed broadband infrastructure.

Thematics and Transactions

Opportunities related to 5G, mergers and acquisitions, and e-commerce are explored. The report provides insights into the valuation multiples for telecom infrastructure and potential areas for new business models and investments.



Key Developments:

Military Coup Impacting Foreign Direct Investments

New 15% tax on Internet data (mobile and fixed)

Telenor's market exit from Myanmar was finalised in 2022 with the Lebanon headquartered M1 Group and the Shwe Byain Phyu Group taking over the operations.

Marked slowdown in tower infrastructure rollout.

Mytel growth in both mobile broadband services

