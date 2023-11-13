South Korea Telecoms Industry Report 2023-2030: Three Major Operators have Committed $2.1 Billion for 5G Expansion as part of the Korean New Deal

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Telecoms Industry Report - 2023-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The South Korean telecommunications industry remains stable and resilient despite economic unpredictability due to inflation. It's the third-largest market globally, with significant investments in towers and fiber infrastructure. The three major operators have committed $2.1 billion for 5G expansion as part of the Korean New Deal. Mobile penetration and fixed broadband adoption are expected to drive future growth. However, declining legacy voice and SMS revenue and population decline since 2022 will impact long-term forecasts.

Investments in infrastructure, including 5G, are cyclical, and South Korea sees 5G as crucial for technological advances. Operators launched 5G services in 2019, with over 40% of mobile users adopting it by June 2023. The mobile market is stable but faces revenue pressure. Operators are diversifying into e-commerce, smart home, real estate, and digital payments. IoT connections drive growth, but competition intensifies as mobile subscriptions slow down.

South Korea boasts advanced broadband infrastructure, with high FTTH penetration and gigabit speeds. Fixed broadband penetration is expected to grow moderately as full-fiber networks mature. Investors assign high valuation multiples to telecom infrastructure assets like mobile towers, data centers, submarine cables, and fiber infrastructure. However, there's a dearth of domestic transactions in the South Korean telecom services market, except for SK Telecom and LG Uplus expanding their broadband and IPTV units through acquisitions. The future of 5G remains uncertain in terms of business models, investments, and outcomes beyond fast connectivity.

The report covers the telecommunications market in South Korea, including revenue forecasts, market insights, key trends, and more. It covers various aspects of the telecom industry, such as mobile subscribers, IoT, broadband, digital infrastructure, and more. The report also provides profiles of major telecom operators in South Korea and explores topics like 5G, M&A, and e-commerce within the telecom sector.

Key Highlights:

Telecom Market Overview: The report provides an overview of the telecommunications market in South Korea, highlighting its significance to the national economy and its resilience in the face of economic challenges. Market Size and Growth: It presents historical and forecasted revenue figures for the telecom market, including insights into factors driving growth, such as mobile phone penetration and broadband adoption. Telecom Operators: Profiles of major telecom operators in South Korea, including their revenue and EBITDA mix, are included. Mobile Market: The report covers mobile subscribers, revenue, ARPU, and 5G developments. It also discusses the structural challenges faced by mobile operators and the role of IoT in driving growth. Broadband Market: An analysis of fixed broadband subscribers and the push towards gigabit speeds, along with market saturation and growth trends, is provided. Infrastructure Investments: The report discusses investments in telecom infrastructure, including towers, data centers, submarine cables, and fiber networks. It highlights the growing interest of investment funds in telecom infrastructure assets. Thematics and Opportunities: Various opportunities and thematic areas, such as consolidation, diversification, e-commerce, content, artificial intelligence, and the development of 5G and beyond, are explored. M&A Transaction Database: A database of telecom M&A transactions in South Korea is included, offering insights into market consolidation and investment activities.

The South Korean three-player mobile market is a remarkably stable market, however with mobile revenue pressure, all operators are broadening their range of services from e-commerce (SK Telecom), smart home (LG Uplus) to real estate (KT) and digital payments.

Between 2016 and 2022, both SK Telecom lost revenue and EBITDA share to LG Uplus over the last six years, KT held its revenue share steady but lost some share from the telecom market EBITDA pool.

