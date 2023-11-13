Global Automotive Chassis Strategic Market Report 2023-2030: Evolving Chassis Technologies Support Future Mobility Trends Critical to Market Expansion

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Chassis - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Automotive Chassis Market to Reach $92.2 Billion by 2030



The global market for Automotive Chassis estimated at US$55.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$92.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The dataset also includes similar analyses for various materials used in automotive chassis construction, such as high-strength steel, aluminum alloy, carbon fiber composite, monocoque, modular, backbone, and ladder. These materials are analyzed in terms of annual sales from 2022 to 2030, as well as historical data from 2014 to 2021, and a 16-year perspective.

High Strength Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.4% CAGR and reach US$52.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Aluminum Alloy segment is estimated at 7.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR



The Automotive Chassis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

It covers recent past, current, and future sales data from 2022 to 2030, along with percentage Compound Annual Growth Rates (% CAGR). Additionally, it offers a historic review of sales data from 2014 to 2021 and a 16-year perspective, showcasing the percentage breakdown of value sales for different regions in 2014, 2023, and 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.

Furthermore, it provides insights into the sales of different types of vehicles, including passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles, in the same geographic regions, covering the years 2022 to 2030, historical data from 2014 to 2021, and a 16-year perspective.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Automotive Chassis: Outlook

Monocoque Chassis Segment Leads the Global Market

Asia-Pacific to Drive Market Growth

Passenger Car Production in Asia by Select Countries (in 000 Units): 2018

Affluent Middle Class Opens Up Asia into a Major Market

A Key Demographic Driver of Consumerism, the Growing Middle Class Population in Asia Pacific Drives Demand for New Cars: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Expanding Base of Middle Class in the Asian Region Provides the Perfect Platform for Automotive Consumerism: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Automotive Chassis - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Evolving Chassis Technologies Support Future Mobility Trends Critical to Market Expansion

Chassis Systems to Play Critical Role in the Successful Adoption of Autonomous Driving

Top Developments with Most Impact on Car Chassis and Body

Migration towards Modular Vehicle Platforms: A Key Trend

Modular Vehicle Platforms Replace Standard Platforms Spurred by Rising Cost Competition & Need for Manufacturing Agility: Flattening Automotive Operating Profit Margin (In %) Indicates Rising Cost Pressures

Skateboard Chassis Gains Traction with Growth in EV Sales

Automotive Lightweighting and Stringent Fuel Efficiency Norms Presses Demand for Lightweight Chassis Systems

Average Vehicle Weight (in Pounds) for the Years 2015, 2020 and 2028

Emission Control Legislations in Select Regions/Countries

Emissions Target (In Grams per Mile) and Fuel Efficiency Target (In Miles per Gallon) Established by CAFE Standards for the Years 2018-2025

Automobile Production Trends to Spur Growth in the Chassis Market

Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units) for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024

Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for the Years 2010 - 2024

Global Passenger Car Sales by Region/Country (% Share): 2018

Steady Global Production of Commercial Vehicles Boosts Demand for Automotive Chassis

Global Commercial Vehicles Sales in Thousand Units for 2010-2018

Global Commercial Vehicle Production by Select Countries: 2011-2018 (in Thousand Units)

Urbanization Trends and e-Commerce Growth Back Growth in Commercial Vehicles Market

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Global e-Commerce Sales as Percentage of Total Retail Sales (2015-2021)

Emergence of Electric Vehicles to Spur Demand for Automotive Chassis

Global Electric Vehicles Sales in Million Units (2015-2040)

Global EV Sales Breakdown by Region for the Years 2019, 2025 & 2030

Global Electric Vehicles Sales as a Percentage of Total Car Sales (2015-2040)

Shared Mobility Trends and Declining Vehicle Ownership Influence Market Dynamics

Global Shared Mobility Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Automotive Chassis: A Definition

Chassis Design

Classification of Chassis

Chassis Classification Based on Application

Chassis Classification Based on Fit-to-Engine

Classification as per Construction of Chassis

