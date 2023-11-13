United States Bath Mats Market Report 2024-2028: Adoption of Omnichannel Retailing and Premiumization of Bath Mats Contributes to Positive Market Outlook

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bath Mats Market in US 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The bath mats market in the US is anticipated to grow by USD 91.48 million between 2023 and 2028, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.15%. Several factors are contributing to this growth, including:

Demand for Organic Bath Mats : There is a growing consumer demand for organic bath mats, reflecting a broader trend towards eco-friendly and sustainable products.

: There is a growing consumer demand for organic bath mats, reflecting a broader trend towards eco-friendly and sustainable products. Private-Label Brands : Private-label bath mat brands are gaining prominence in the market, attracting consumers with competitive pricing and quality products.

: Private-label bath mat brands are gaining prominence in the market, attracting consumers with competitive pricing and quality products. Organized Retail Sector Growth : The organized retail sector is expanding, providing consumers with easy access to bath mats through various channels.

: The organized retail sector is expanding, providing consumers with easy access to bath mats through various channels. Premiumization : The premiumization of bath mats, driven by innovations and improved product features, is a key factor boosting market growth.

: The premiumization of bath mats, driven by innovations and improved product features, is a key factor boosting market growth. Omnichannel Retailing : The popularity of omnichannel retailing, which combines online and offline shopping experiences, is contributing to increased demand for bath mats.

: The popularity of omnichannel retailing, which combines online and offline shopping experiences, is contributing to increased demand for bath mats. Personalized Bath Mats: Personalization options for bath mats are becoming more prominent, appealing to consumers looking for customized products.

Market Segmentation

The report segments the US bath mats market based on various criteria:

By Application:

Household

Commercial

By Type:

Rubber

PVC

Grips

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Key Insights

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the bath mats market in the US, including market size and forecast, industry trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides a vendor analysis covering approximately 25 key players in the market.

Vendor Analysis

The vendor analysis section of the report examines leading companies in the US bath mats market, including:

American Floor Mats LLC

Apache Mills

Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

Crane and Canopy Inc.

Cuddledown Marketing LLC

Frette North America Inc.

Hills Point Industries LLC

Inter IKEA Holding BV

InterDesign Inc.

Kittrich Corp.

La Redoute SAS

OASIS TOWELS

Shurtape Technologies LLC

Standard Textile Co. Inc.

The Home Depot Inc.

Wayfair Inc.

Welspun Group

Williams Sonoma Inc.

Peacock Alley Inc.

SFERRA Fine Linens LLC

Conclusion

The US bath mats market is poised for growth, driven by factors such as consumer preferences for organic and personalized products, the rise of private-label brands, and the expansion of organized retail. The market's adoption of omnichannel retailing and premiumization of bath mats further contribute to its positive outlook.

