Internet of Things in Mining: IoT Implementation across all Mining Segments is Encouraged by Lower Latency, Increased Computing Power, and the Falling Price of Sensors

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet of Things (IoT) in Mining" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



IoT enables real-time monitoring and control of mining operations. Therefore, it has become a vital technology for the mining industry. In an industry known for its complex and hazardous operations, IoT provide data on equipment status, safety hazards, and environmental factors, thus improving operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability.



The Internet of Things (IoT) describes the use of connected sensors and actuators to control and monitor the environment, the things that move within it, and the people that act within it. IoT technology is employed across the whole mining value chain, from prospecting to reclamation. It influences various aspects such as productivity, remote monitoring, automation, predictive maintenance, operational efficiency, sustainability, and workforce safety.



The total IoT market in mining is forecast to be worth $7.8 billion in 2027, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1% from $3.7 billion in 2022. Given the hype surrounding artificial intelligence (AI), we expect further blending of the two technologies, as this combination makes mining processes more efficient.



IoT can benefit the whole mining value chain

In an industry known for its complex and hazardous operations, IoT solutions enable mining companies to automate workflows, improve efficiency while reducing costs, and improve safety and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) credentials across the whole value chain. IoT supports mining operations such as autonomous drilling, driverless haul trucks, health and safety monitoring, energy management, and environmental monitoring. IoT technologies enabling these mining operations include drones, wearable tech, proximity detection sensors, and autonomous trucks. Also, a growing number of products and services incorporate AI into their capabilities, especially for predictive maintenance and digital twin modeling.



The pursuit of faster return on investment drives IoT adoption

IoT implementation across all mining segments is encouraged by lower latency, increased computing power, and the falling price of sensors. IoT-enabled technologies such as drones for surveying and safety and autonomous vehicles and machinery are affordable even for smaller companies and lead to a faster return on investment (ROI). Autonomous mining represents the future, with mining companies of all tiers investing in it. However, it will likely remain primarily accessible to larger players due to the financial commitments involved.



Key Highlights





IoT technology is deployed across the whole mining value chain, from prospecting to reclamation. Its spread has been encouraged by reduced latency, increased computing power, and the falling price of sensors, which have led to a faster ROI.

IoT solutions enable mining companies to automate workflows, improve efficiency while reducing costs, and improve safety and ESG credentials. IoT supports mining operations such as autonomous drilling, driverless haul trucks, health and safety monitoring, energy management, and environmental monitoring. IoT technologies enabling mining operations include drones, wearable tech, proximity detection sensors, and autonomous trucks.

Also, AI has increased relevance across all IoT layers, and a growing number of products and services incorporate this disruptive technology into their capabilities, especially for predictive maintenance and digital twin modeling.

Autonomous mining represents the future, with mining companies of all tiers investing in it. However, it will likely remain primarily accessible to larger players due to the financial commitments involved.

Report Scope

This report provides an overview of the IoT theme. The detailed value chain comprises of five layers: physical, connectivity, data, apps, and services. Leading and challenging vendors are identified across both segments.

It identifies mining challenges, such as ESG, safety, productivity, and resource development, and an impact assessment of IoT on the mining industry, addressing these challenges.

Several case studies are included to analyze the multiple ways countries and companies have responded to the impact of this theme's growth and what they are doing to grow with this theme.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Mining Challenges

The Impact of IoT on Mining

Case Studies

Market size and growth forecasts

Signals

IoT Value Chain

Companies

Sector Scorecard

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Agnico Eagle Mines

Anglo American

Antofagasta

Barrick Gold

BHP

Boliden

Freeport-McMoRan

Fortescue Metals

Glencore

Gold Fields

Jiangxi Copper

Newcrest Mining

Newmont

Northern Star

Rio Tinto

South32

Teck Resources

Vale

Vedanta

Zijin Mining

ABB

Caterpillar

Emesent

Epiroc

Fatigue Science

Guardhat

Hexagon

Howden

Komatsu

Latium Technologies

Maptek

Rockwell Automation

Sandvik (Newtrax)

SymboticWare

Trimble

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h64zd3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.