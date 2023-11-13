Global Automated Optical Inspection Market Size To Exceed USD 5,148.4 Million By 2032 | CAGR of 19.5%

New York, United States, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Automated Optical Inspection Market Size is expected to reach USD 5,148.4 Million By 2032, at a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2032.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/2449

Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) is a manufacturing technology that can be used in lines that require a high level of accuracy and precision, such as electronics assembly. Automated optical inspection systems use visual techniques to monitor and check many types of goods as well as production processes. These systems use artificial intelligence, pattern recognition, machine learning, or visual inspection software to detect anomalies or defects in the product. Optical inspection systems that are automated are employed throughout the manufacturing process, not only at the end. The early detection of faults can help to avoid enhancing the value of a product that normally has flaws. This can lead to significant cost savings and increased productivity. Because of escalating demand in areas such as consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, medical devices, and telecommunications, the automated optical inspection industry has been rapidly expanding. Furthermore, the growing popularity of the Internet of Things (IoT), increased electronic content in the automotive sector, shrinking of electronic equipment, and rising consumer demand for high-quality products are key factors propelling the AOI market forward. Moreover, the global push toward automation and the implementation of Industry 4.0 techniques in manufacturing facilities has accelerated the use of AOI systems, as they integrate seamlessly into fully automated manufacturing processes and provide instantaneous information for process optimization.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 120 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the," Global Automated Optical Inspection Market " Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (2D AOI, 3D AOI), By Technology (Inline, Offline), By End-Use Industry (IT & Telecom, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial Electronics, Aerospace & Defence, Medical, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032."

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/2449

The 2D automated optical inspection segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the global automated optical inspection market is segmented into the 2D automated optical inspection, and 3D automated optical inspection. Among these, the 2D automated optical inspection segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 68.6% over the forecast period, because of the more affordable price and the ease of programming with the 2D AOI system. Furthermore, the camera, lighting, and optics used in 2D systems improve inspection versatility by allowing big and small portions on a printed circuit board to be seen simultaneously.

The inline segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, the global automated optical inspection market is segmented into inline and offline. Among these, the inline segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period. The inline AOI system can be utilized at any point in the production process, allowing for a thorough analysis of printed circuit board elements for design and defects. The introduction of inline AOI systems enables a dependable inspection technique that does not interfere with production, which is expected to increase the adoption of these devices.

The IT & telecom segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 57.2% over the forecast period.

On the basis of end-use industry, the global automated optical inspection market is segmented into IT & telecom, consumer electronics, automotive, industrial electronics, aerospace & defence, medical, and others. Among these, the IT & telecom segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 57.2% over the forecast period. This is owing to the extensive use of printed circuit boards in IT systems and the proliferation of worldwide telecom networks. Furthermore, the automobile industry is predicted to increase at the quickest CAGR during the projection period.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/2449

Asia Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is dominating the market with more than 46.3% market share over the forecast period. This is owing to the region's abundance of semiconductor and printed circuit board manufacturers. Furthermore, the low cost of labor has been one of the primary motivators for multinational electronics firms to relocate operations to this region. On the other hand, North America is predicted to expand the fastest during the forecast period. Increased entrepreneurship and technological developments in the region's manufacturing industry could explain this.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Automated Optical Inspection Market include Saki Corporation, Koh Young, Omron Corporation, Camtek, Viscom AG, GOPEL Electronic GmbH, Nordson Corporation, Daiichi Jitsugyo Asia Pte. Ltd., MIRTEC CO., LTD., CyberOptics, Test Research, Inc., and other Key Vendors.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/2449

Recent Developments

On June 2023, Absolics, an SKC subsidiary, will get automated optical inspection (AOI) and maintenance equipment from HB Technology. The company will provide laser repair machines as well as 2-micrometer pattern inspection equipment and 10-micrometer pattern inspection equipment. It is a new revenue stream for HB Technology, which previously did not supply inspection equipment for glass substrates for chip packaging.

In December 2022, Innodisk, a global pioneer in industrial-grade storage and embedded peripherals, announced a solution to problems encountered by Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) applications as a result of consumer DRAM inadequacies. DDR5 series DRAM plays an important role in a range of applications, including Automated Optical Inspection solutions, with the recent launch of Innodisk AI, which provides a complete AI solution for industrial integrators.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Automated Optical Inspection Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Automated Optical Inspection Market, Type Analysis

2D AOI

3D AOI

Automated Optical Inspection Market, Technology Analysis

Inline

Offline

Automated Optical Inspection Market, End-Use Industry Analysis

IT & Telecom

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial Electronics

Aerospace & Defence

Medical

Others

Automated Optical Inspection Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

U.S. Semiconductor Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (MPU, MCU, Sensors, Analog IC, Logic Devices, Memory Devices, Discrete Power Devices, Other), By Material (Copper Indium Gallium Selenide, Gallium Manganese Arsenide, Molybdenum Disulfide, Silicon Carbide, Others), By End-User (Automotive, Industrial, Data Centre, Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Others), and U.S. Semiconductor Market Insights Forecasts 2022 – 2032

Global Smart Oven Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Single Function, Multiple Functions), By Connectivity (Wi-Fi, NFC (Near Field Communication), Bluetooth, IOT), Capacity (20-25 Litres, 26-30 Litres, above 30 Litres), By Application (Household and Commercial Service Industries), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

North America Air Purifier Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (HEPA, Activated Carbon, Ionic Filters, Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Others), By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America), and North America Air Purifier Market Insights Forecasts to 2032

Global Axial Flux Motor Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Cooling Process (Air Cooling, Liquid Cooling), By Application (Electric Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Industrial Machinery, Elevators, Robotics Actuators, Yachts & Electric Boats, Electric Drones, Others), By End-user (General Manufacturing, Power, Construction, Automotive, Aerospace, Marine, Agriculture, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter