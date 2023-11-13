United States Cooking Oil Recycling Market: Industry Revenue will Rise Alongside Increased Biofuel Production

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cooking Oil Recycling in the US - Industry Market Research Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cooking oil recycling companies have been challenged over the five years to 2023 despite increased demand over the past decade. As biodiesel production has continued to expand, demand for used cooking oil has followed suit.
While most biodiesel fuel is manufactured with virgin vegetable oil, used cooking oil can also be used to produce biodiesel after it has been filtered to remove food and other contaminants. However, demand for recycled oil has been undercut by affordable substitutes that are simply easier to source and transport in an environment riddled with supply chain issues.
Despite also being used as an input in soap, cosmetics and animal food manufacturing, the availability of substitutes and small size of these markets has brought on decline. Overall, industry-wide revenue has been falling at a CAGR of 3.2% over the past five years and is expected to total $1.6 billion in 2023, when revenue will drop by an estimated 5.9%.
Companies in this industry collect cooking oil (yellow and brown grease) from restaurants and other food service businesses for sale to downstream markets that process this grease into biodiesel, animal feed and other products. Industry operators also process and refine the used cooking oil they collect prior to selling it to downstream markets.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Key Topics Covered:
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Valley Proteins, Inc.
- Restaurant Technologies Inc.
- Baker Commodities, Inc.
- Darling Ingredients Inc.
