South Africa Online Retail Market Report 2023: Amazon's Arrival and Potential Disruption

Following steep growth during the pandemic, online sales growth in South Africa has begun to slow, growing by 30% in 2022 from 40% in 2021. Sales growth is still significantly faster than total retail sales which grew by just 1.7% in 2022. The Competition Commission has identified a number of practices used by local online retailers that it says are anti-competitive such as preventing suppliers who use their platforms from charging lower prices for their products on competing platforms, or favouring their own products.



Amazon Launch



Amazon already has a presence in South Africa through its cloud computing service division Amazon Web Service, and it is widely expected that it plans to launch ecommerce in South Africa. The new R4.5bn River Club development, which will hold Amazon's new Cape Town headquarters is under construction. The launch could put local online retailers under pressure and could result in consolidation.



Investigation



Chinese fashion ecommerce platform Shein is being investigated due to concerns that it could be abusing a tariff regime which allows importers to bring in small quantities of clothing at very low tariffs. This follows criticism locally, and from authorities across the world. Demand from Chinese ecommerce players is such that a cross-border ecommerce logistics and distribution service from China to South Africa now has hundreds of delivery vehicles. Foreign online retailers have no physical presence in the country, meaning they may not comply with local laws or pay tax.



Report Coverage



This report examines South Africa's burgeoning online retail industry, focusing on large online only players like Takealot and the increasing ecommerce capacity of the major traditional retailers. It includes information on the state of the industry, major sales categories, recent developments and trends, corporate actions, and influencing factors such as Black Friday and delivery.

There are profiles of 47 companies including major players such as Takealot, international players including Alibaba and Amazon and online only companies such as Gumtree and Bob Shop.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry



3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Trade

3.6. Corporate Actions

3.7. Regulations

3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Economic Environment

6.2. Labour

6.3. Environmental Issues

6.4. Technology, R&D, Innovation

6.5. Input Costs

6.6. Black Friday

6.7. Delivery

6.8. Crime



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

COMPANY PROFILES

Africa Online Retail (Pty) Ltd

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

Amazon.com Inc

Appetite South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Bifrost Distribution (Pty) Ltd

Bob Group (Pty) Ltd

Bolt Services ZA (Pty) Ltd

Bubblestorm Management (Pty) Ltd

Caught Online (Pty) Ltd

Clicks Group Ltd

Cotton On South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd

Dreamware Technology (Pty) Ltd

Evetech (Pty) Ltd

Fashion United SA (Pty) Ltd

First Technology IT Suppliers (Pty) Ltd

Foschini Group Ltd (The)

Gumtree South Africa (Pty) Ltd

HomeChoice (Pty) Ltd

Jade E-Services South Africa (Pty) Ltd

JD Consumer Electronics and Appliances (Pty) Ltd

Massmart Holdings Ltd

Mr Price Group Ltd

Munyhub Online Ticketing Services (Pty) Ltd

Naspers Ltd

Nedbank Ltd

NetFlorist (Pty) Ltd

OneCart (Pty) Ltd

Onedayonly Offers (Pty) Ltd

Pepkor Holdings Ltd

Pick n Pay Stores Ltd

Quench Delivery (Pty) Ltd

Retailability (Pty) Ltd

Shopify Inc

Shoprite Holdings Ltd

SPAR Group Ltd (The)

Supper Society (Pty) Ltd (The)

Takealot Online (RF) (Pty) Ltd

Tetra Computing (Pty) Ltd

Truworths International Ltd

Uber Technologies Inc

VMS Group (Pty) Ltd

Vodacom Group Ltd

Woolworths Holdings Ltd

Wootware Computers (Pty) Ltd

Yuppiechef Online (Pty) Ltd

Zara Retail South Africa (Pty) Ltd

