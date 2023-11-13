South Africa Insulated Wire and Cable Manufacturing Industry Report 2023: Renewable Energy Projects Spurring the Need for Specialized Cables

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manufacture of Insulated Wire and Cable in South Africa 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The insulated wire and cable manufacturing industry supports infrastructure development, electrical power transmission, telecommunications and industrial sectors such as construction and automotive. The success of the industry depends on it adapting to market demands, investing in research and development and providing high-quality products to meet the diverse needs of its customers.

The industry faces challenges such as increasing competition, fluctuating raw material prices, regulatory compliance and technological advancements, which can increase costs. There are opportunities for innovation, export expansion and embracing sustainable practices in a market where demand exceeds supply.



Cable Theft



Cable theft is a significant issue in South Africa and is in many cases an organised crime enterprise. The industry has incurred economic losses as a result of supply chain and production disruptions, resulting in infrastructure development delays leading to reduced demand and investment uncertainty. The industry may benefit from replacement orders, especially for cables used for essential services and key railway corridors and infrastructure, although high replacement costs can affect clients' purchasing decisions and budgets for new cables.



Trends



Renewable energy development is driving demand for cables and wires such as inter-array, photovoltaic and high-voltage cables. There is also demand for fibre optic cable and for higher bandwidth network. Smart grid technologies to optimise power distribution and enhance grid efficiency require smart cables with built-in sensors and monitoring capabilities for improved grid management. It has become increasingly important for local manufacturers to adhere to international safety and quality standards.



Report Coverage



This report on the manufacture of insulated wire and cable in South Africa includes comprehensive information on the state and size of the sector, segmentation by material type, raw material prices, key trends and issues, new technology and innovation, notable players and corporate actions. There are profiles of 13 companies including South Ocean Electric Wire Company, Aberdare, Flexicore, Tulisa and Voltex.





Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry



3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Trade

3.6. Corporate Actions

3.7. Regulations

3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Unforeseen Events

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. Environmental Issues

6.5. Infrastructure

6.6. Crime

6.7. Technology, R&D, Innovation

6.8. Cyclicality

6.9. Input Costs



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. INDUSTRY SUMMARY



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

COMPANY PROFILES

A T C (Pty) Ltd

Aberdare Cables (Pty) Ltd

AC-DC Dynamics (Pty) Ltd

Alvern Cables (Pty) Ltd

AM Hengtong Africa Telecoms (Pty) Ltd

Empire Trading Co 102 (Pty) Ltd

Flexicor Cables (Pty) Ltd

KGX Kabletek (Pty) Ltd

Malesela Taihan Electric Cable (Pty) Ltd

South Ocean Electric Wire Company (Pty) Ltd

Tulisa Cables (Pty) Ltd

Voltex (Pty) Ltd

Yangtze Optics Africa Cable (Pty) Ltd



