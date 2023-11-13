Fraise Mower Market To Reach USD 4.4 Billion By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, The Fraise Mower Market size was valued at USD 2.5 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 4.4 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.7%.

A fraise mower is a grass cutter becoming more popular for maintaining turf and golf courses. It efficiently removes the verdure and thatch, leaving behind smooth surfaces. Users can adjust the operational power of the mower to achieve the best results. The increasing popularity of sports such as football, cricket, and golf has led to a higher demand for lawnmowers. These machines are highly preferred for efficiently removing excess thatch and keeping the Bermuda grass at an optimal level.

These mowers were mainly manufactured to completely remove the thatch to gain the desired levels of turf grass quality. These mowers are aggressive, which removes grass of larger qualities, and the excessive debris removed is then used as compost, which helps in the health growth of other plantations.

The growing sports culture worldwide is a major reason for boosting the demand for these mowers. Ground management teams, especially in the United States are increasingly adopting fraise mowers on the sports fields. It is also being tested if these can be effectively used in recreational and other lawn areas. However, a major restraint of using a fraise mower is that the grass takes longer to recover and reach the regular level. According to research by The University of Missouri, fertilizers are applied to reduce the recovery period to three weeks to reduce the recovery period, which is usually around four to six weeks in case fertilizers are not used. Also, the ground appears dry and needs to be watered frequently after fraise mowing, depending on the grass type, to regenerate a healthy grass.

Segmentation Overview:

The global fraise mower market has been segmented into battery type, end-user, and region. By region, the fraise mower market in North America accounts for a major share due to the many residents with lawns and backyards. According to Love Your Landscape, 81 percent of the U.S. residents have a lawn before their houses. Additionally, North America has several well-maintained turfs and sports facilities contributing to the demand for fraise mowers.

Fraise Mower Market Report Highlights:

The global fraise mower market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 5.7% by 2032.

The worldwide sports culture is rising, and many residences and commercial spaces are adopting the trend of having well-maintained indoor lawns. Hence, fraise mowers are highly effective in maintaining lawns to a vast extent.

Based on the battery type used in the mower, the fraise mower market has been segmented as lead acid battery and lithium-ion battery.

Based on the end-users, the fraise mower market has been segmented as residential and commercial. Fraise mowers have mainly commercial applications.

Some prominent players in the fraise mower market report include Robert Bosch Gmbh, Toro Company, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Deere and Company, Kubota Corporation, Falcon Garden Tools, American Honda Motor Company, Fiskars, MTD Products, Campey Turf Care Systems, and others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- In July 2023, Deere and Company acquired Smart Apply Inc., which has developed precision sprayers for orchards and vineyards.

- In June 2023, Kubota Corporation agreed with Zero Nox Inc., a leading provider of electrification of off-highway commercial and industrial products.

Fraise Mower Market Segmentation:

By Battery Type: Lead-acid battery, lithium-ion battery

By End-user: Residential, Commercial

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

