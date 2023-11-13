Global Bisphenol S Market Analysis: Growth, Demand & Supply and Industry Trends 2015-2032

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bisphenol S Market Analysis: Plant Capacity, Location, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, End Use, Regional Demand, Company Share, Sales Channel, Manufacturing Process, Industry Market Size, 2015-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The demand for Bisphenol S is on the rise, with an expected increase from 52.0 thousand tonnes in 2022 to 81.21 thousand tonnes by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of 4.52%.

Bisphenol S is gaining popularity as a safer alternative to Bisphenol A (BPA), particularly in thermal paper and epoxy production, due to its lower acidity and reduced harm. Thermal paper, which makes up more than 42% of Bisphenol S demand, is driven by the growing importance of labeling in the food and beverage industry, along with increased online shopping. Additionally, the use of Bisphenol S in epoxy resins for aesthetic purposes and in polyurethane systems for enhanced strength and durability is fueling market growth. The European market is experiencing exponential demand growth due to health concerns associated with BPA, leading to regulatory bans, while Asia-Pacific, with its manufacturing boom and government initiatives, is expected to contribute significantly to market growth.

In North America, Bisphenol S is being used as an indirect food additive in the production of polyethersulfone resins. Solvay, a key player, manufactures Bisphenol S for thermal paper production and as an intermediate in sulphone polymers to meet the rising demand from industries such as automotive, aerospace, and electronics. The region also benefits from changes in regulations by the USFDA, discontinuing the use of BPA-based polycarbonate resins in baby bottles and sippy cups, which has driven demand for Bisphenol S. With the global economy recovering and increased manufacturing activities, the Bisphenol S market is poised for further growth, driven by surging consumer demand and various initiatives like 'Make in India' and industrialization in countries like Vietnam.

This comprehensive report provides insights into the global Bisphenol S market, covering various aspects such as demand, supply, growth trends, and industry analysis.

Key Highlights:

Years Considered for the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2021

Base Year: 2022

Estimated Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2032

This report provides a detailed analysis of the Bisphenol S market, including production capacity, operating efficiency, demand by end-use, regional demand, and more. It is delivered on an online digital platform with a one-year subscription and quarterly updates.

Objective of the Study:

Assess the demand-supply scenario of Bisphenol S, covering production, demand, and supply globally.

Analyze and forecast the market size of Bisphenol S.

Classify and forecast the global Bisphenol S market based on technology, end-use, and regional distribution.

Identify drivers and challenges for the global Bisphenol S market.

Examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global Bisphenol S market.

Report Scope:

This report covers the following aspects:

