Global Medical Devices Market Report 2023: An Index of Leading Device Companies with Company Profiles and Performance Reviews

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Medical Devices, 13th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering, providing a detailed look at the medical technology (medtech) industry, market size, growth forecasts, and competitive analysis through 2028.
The latest edition encompasses regulatory considerations, an overview of medical devices, market trends, and company profiles in 50 countries.
Key Features of the Report:
- Market Forecasts: Projected growth and trends through 2028 for global and national markets.
- Regulatory Analysis: Detailed examination of the medtech regulatory environment across various regions.
- Competitive Landscape: An index of leading device companies with company profiles and performance reviews.
- Market Segmentation: Insight into top device categories including cardiovascular, dialysis, respiratory, and orthopedics.
Industry Dynamics Highlighted:
- Aging Population: Demographic shifts are increasing the demand for medical devices worldwide.
- Emerging Markets: Expanding healthcare expenditure in developing nations is driving market growth.
- Technological Innovation: Continuous R&D investment is crucial for companies navigating this regulated market.
The medical device industry, commonly referred to as the medtech industry, plays a pivotal role within the broader healthcare sector. This industry undergoes continuous evolution due to ongoing advancements in technology, equipment, diagnostic tools, and medical devices. These innovations have the profound impact of extending and enhancing the lives of patients, promoting longevity and well-being. However, the medical device industry faces distinctive challenges, primarily characterized by stringent regulations across the globe, as discussed in the regulatory section of this report. Devices must undergo approval for reimbursement, and pricing negotiations often involve group purchasing organizations and governments. Companies operating in this sector must consistently invest in research and development to drive market success through innovation.
Despite these challenges, medical devices stand to benefit from serving an aging global population. Emerging market nations also prioritize medical devices as they expand their economies and healthcare expenditures. This has attracted numerous competitors, investors, and venture capitalists to the field.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Chapter 2: Introduction
Chapter 3: Mergers and Acquisitions
- Selected Recent Device Industry Mergers and Acquisitions
- Cordis Acquires MedAlliance
- Abbott Completes Acquisition of Bigfoot Biomedical
- Boston Scientific Agrees to Acquire Relievant MedSystems
- Inogen Completes Acquisition of Physio-Assist
- Laborie Medical Technologies Agrees to Acquire Urotronic
- Restor3d Completes Acquisition of Conformis
- Amber Therapeutics Acquires Bioinduction Limited
- STERIS Completes Acquisition of Assets from Beckton Dickinson
- Globus Medical Completes Acquisition of NuVasive
- Enovis Completes Acquisition of Novastep
- Zavation Acquires CoreLink
- Stryker Acquires Cerus Endovascular
- Merit Medical Acquires Dialysis Portfolio from AngioDynamics
- Abbott Signed Agreement to Acquire Cardiovascular Systems
- Shockwave Acquires Neovasc
- Bausch + Lomb Acquires AcuFocus
- Laborie Acquires Novonate
- Silony Medical Agrees to Acquire Centinel Spine's Business
- Caldera Medical Acquires Atlantic Therapeutics
- Siemens Healthineers' Varian Acquires Aspekt Solutions
- Envoy Medical Merges with Anzu Special Acquisition Corp
- Ra Medical Systems Acquires Catheter Precision
- Selected Large Historic Medical Device Acquisitions
- Medtronic Acquires Covidien and Other Companies
- Dentsply-Sirona Merger
- Stryker Corporation Active in M&A - Integrating Wright Medical
- Wright Medical Stryker Corp. and Wright Medical: $4.7 Billion Opportunity
- AbbVie and Allergan - A $63 Billion Deal
Chapter 4: Selected Specific Device Markets
Chapter 5: Market Analysis
- Market Drivers
- Aging Population
- Increase in Chronic Disease
- Market Constraints
- Pressure on Prices
- Group Purchasing Organization
- Value Analysis Committees
- Medical Device Size and Growth
- Market by Region
- Market by Country: Top 20
Chapter 6: Company Profiles: Bellwether
- Medtronic
- Johnson & Johnson
- Abbott Laboratories
- Becton Dickinson
- Siemens Healthineers
- Cardinal Health
- Royal Philips
- Roche
- Stryker
- GE Healthcare
- Boston Scientific
- Danaher
- Baxter International
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings
- Alcon
Chapter 7: Other Market Participants
- 3M Health Care
- Asahi Kasei
- Braun Melsungen
- Canon Medical Systems
- Coloplast
- ConvaTec
- Dentsply-Sirona
- Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
- ICU Medical
- Masimo
- Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics
- Molnlycke Health Care
- Nova Biomedical
- Olympus
- ResMed
- Smith & Nephew
- Steris
- Teleflex
- Terumo
- Vyaire Medical
- ZimVie
