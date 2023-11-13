Global Medical Devices Market Report 2023: An Index of Leading Device Companies with Company Profiles and Performance Reviews

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Medical Devices, 13th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering, providing a detailed look at the medical technology (medtech) industry, market size, growth forecasts, and competitive analysis through 2028.

The latest edition encompasses regulatory considerations, an overview of medical devices, market trends, and company profiles in 50 countries.

Key Features of the Report:

Market Forecasts: Projected growth and trends through 2028 for global and national markets.

Projected growth and trends through 2028 for global and national markets. Regulatory Analysis: Detailed examination of the medtech regulatory environment across various regions.

Detailed examination of the medtech regulatory environment across various regions. Competitive Landscape: An index of leading device companies with company profiles and performance reviews.

An index of leading device companies with company profiles and performance reviews. Market Segmentation: Insight into top device categories including cardiovascular, dialysis, respiratory, and orthopedics.

Industry Dynamics Highlighted:

Aging Population: Demographic shifts are increasing the demand for medical devices worldwide.

Demographic shifts are increasing the demand for medical devices worldwide. Emerging Markets: Expanding healthcare expenditure in developing nations is driving market growth.

Expanding healthcare expenditure in developing nations is driving market growth. Technological Innovation: Continuous R&D investment is crucial for companies navigating this regulated market.

The medical device industry, commonly referred to as the medtech industry, plays a pivotal role within the broader healthcare sector. This industry undergoes continuous evolution due to ongoing advancements in technology, equipment, diagnostic tools, and medical devices. These innovations have the profound impact of extending and enhancing the lives of patients, promoting longevity and well-being. However, the medical device industry faces distinctive challenges, primarily characterized by stringent regulations across the globe, as discussed in the regulatory section of this report. Devices must undergo approval for reimbursement, and pricing negotiations often involve group purchasing organizations and governments. Companies operating in this sector must consistently invest in research and development to drive market success through innovation.

Despite these challenges, medical devices stand to benefit from serving an aging global population. Emerging market nations also prioritize medical devices as they expand their economies and healthcare expenditures. This has attracted numerous competitors, investors, and venture capitalists to the field.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Introduction

Chapter 3: Mergers and Acquisitions

Chapter 4: Selected Specific Device Markets

Chapter 5: Market Analysis

Market Drivers

Aging Population

Increase in Chronic Disease

Market Constraints

Pressure on Prices

Group Purchasing Organization

Value Analysis Committees

Medical Device Size and Growth

Market by Region

Market by Country: Top 20

