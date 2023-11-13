The Wawa Foundation Celebrates World Kindness Day with $100,000 Match of Customer Donations to Check-Out Hunger Campaign Supporting Feeding America Food Banks

WAWA, Pa., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of World Kindness Day on November 13, The Wawa Foundation is recognizing and inspiring generosity across its communities by announcing a $100,000 match of customer donations to its annual in-store fundraising campaign to support hunger relief.



As part of its annual Check-Out Hunger campaign, The Wawa Foundation will match the first $100,000 in customer donations made from November 13 through December 10 as part of its four week in-store scan campaign. The campaign invites customers to donate $1, $3 or $5 at the register to support local Feeding America Food Banks as part of Check Out Hunger in-store fundraising efforts. The direct donation and match to the annual Check-Out Hunger campaign is another way to spread hope while inspiring others and recognizing the donations of Wawa customers who pay it forward and provide support directly to their community.

“We are so grateful for the many special moments of positivity that take place in Wawa stores every day, and we are honored to recognize the generosity of our customers to help their local communities, friends and neighbors in need by matching donations,” said Maria Kalogredis, Chairperson of The Wawa Foundation. “Thank you to everyone who is playing a role in sharing, inspiring or paying forward kindness on World Kindness Day.”

Commitment to Fighting Food Insecurity

Wawa and The Wawa Foundation have a long tradition of fighting food insecurity and reducing food waste. Since 2003, Wawa and The Wawa Foundation have contributed more than $14 million to fight hunger and food insecurity by supporting Feeding America Food Banks throughout our market area. Additionally, Wawa stores have donated more than 30 million pounds of unsold product to local food pantries through our Wawa Share Food Donation program.

The Check-Out Hunger campaign was founded by the Community FoodBank of New Jersey (CFBNJ), New Jersey's largest food bank. CFBNJ manages the campaign on behalf of 42 affiliate food banks, in partnership with Wawa and other participating retailers.

About The Wawa Foundation

The Wawa Foundation is an extension of Wawa’s commitment to making the world a better place by fulfilling customers’ lives every day. The Wawa Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation founded by Wawa, Inc. to support the company’s charitable giving and philanthropic activities – and ultimately to help build happier, stronger communities. The Wawa Foundation focuses its support on organizations committed to health, hunger and everyday heroes through local, regional and national grants and / or in-store fundraising, through donation boxes and point-of-purchase scan materials. Since 2014, Wawa and The Wawa Foundation have donated more than $150 million in grants to causes supporting health, hunger and everyday heroes.

