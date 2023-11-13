Broadwind Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

CICERO, Ill., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadwind, Inc. (Nasdaq: BWEN, “Broadwind” or the “Company”), a diversified precision manufacturer of specialized components and solutions serving global markets, today announced results for the third quarter 2023.



THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

(As compared to the third quarter 2022)

Revenue of $57.2 million, +$12.3 million y/y

GAAP Net Income of $4.4 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, +$6.2 million y/y

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $7.6 million, +$5.7 million y/y

Ratio of net debt to trailing twelve-month Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of 1.7x as of September 30, 2023

Total backlog of $220.8 million, +$88.6 million y/y, as of September 30, 2023

Reiterating full-year 2023 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, Broadwind reported total revenue of $57.2 million, an increase of 27% when compared to the prior-year period. The Company reported GAAP net income of $4.4 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in the third quarter 2023, compared to a net loss of ($1.8) million, or ($0.09) per basic share, in the third quarter 2022. The Company reported non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $7.6 million in the third quarter 2023, an increase of $5.7 million when compared to the prior-year period. For a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics, please see the appendix of this release.

During the third quarter, Broadwind generated significant year-over-year revenue growth across each of its reporting segments, as well as an overall increase in consolidated profitability. The improved results were due to a combination of strong demand across its key end-markets, continued price discipline, improved fixed cost absorption, more efficient raw materials procurement, reduced freight expense and benefits derived from advanced manufacturing credits associated with the Inflation Reduction Act (“IRA”), when compared to the prior-year period.

Total backlog increased by $88.6 million on a year-over-year basis to $220.8 million in the third quarter 2023, supported by growth within its Heavy Fabrications and Industrial Solutions segments. As of September 30, 2023, Broadwind had total cash on hand and availability under its credit facility of $13.6 million, as compared to $14.8 million at the end of the third quarter 2022, excluding the value of its advanced manufacturing credit receivable earned under the IRA.

BUSINESS UPDATE

Broadwind has continued to demonstrate strong operational excellence and commercial execution, consistent with a multi-year focus on building a market-leading precision manufacturing platform. Broadwind remains focused on organic growth within both existing and adjacent markets; further revenue mix diversification beyond its core wind business; improved asset optimization; ratable growth in orders and backlog; and disciplined capital management to support the requirements of the business.

Drive revenue mix diversification. On a trailing twelve-month basis through the end of the third quarter 2023, non-wind revenue increased by nearly 25% on a year-over-year basis to $103 million. During the third quarter 2023, total non-wind revenue increased 16% on a year-over-year basis to $27 million. These increases were primarily supported by broad-based share gains across industrial and power generation end-markets.



On a trailing twelve-month basis through the end of the third quarter 2023, non-wind revenue increased by nearly 25% on a year-over-year basis to $103 million. During the third quarter 2023, total non-wind revenue increased 16% on a year-over-year basis to $27 million. These increases were primarily supported by broad-based share gains across industrial and power generation end-markets. Deliver sustained margin expansion. In the third quarter 2023, total gross margin rate increased more than 940 basis points year-over-year from 8.4% to 17.8%, while non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin increased more than 900 basis points from 4.2% to 13.3% in the same period. IRA-related tax credits and effective cost-management contributed to the year-over-year improvement.



In the third quarter 2023, total gross margin rate increased more than 940 basis points year-over-year from 8.4% to 17.8%, while non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin increased more than 900 basis points from 4.2% to 13.3% in the same period. IRA-related tax credits and effective cost-management contributed to the year-over-year improvement. Drive asset optimization. Broadwind has deployed a lean operating approach across all divisions which includes continuous improvement efforts designed to drive throughput growth and asset optimization. The base load of orders in backlog is expected to allow the Company to focus these efforts on specific manufacturing processes offering the highest return on resources invested.



MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

“We delivered a strong third quarter performance, one highlighted by significant year-over-year increases in revenue, net income, margin realization and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA,” stated Eric Blashford, President and CEO of Broadwind. “We generated double-digit year-over-year revenue growth across each of our reporting segments during the third quarter, with Heavy Fabrications segment revenue increasing more than 25% above the prior-year period given improved demand for wind tower sections and high-flow Pressure Reducing Systems units.”

“Our third quarter results benefited from a combination of improved operating leverage, continued price discipline, a higher value sales mix and improved process efficiencies, including early benefits from our recent investments in coatings automation and weld-prep technology,” continued Blashford. “These actions, together with the benefit provided by the IRA’s advanced manufacturing tax credit, resulted in third quarter non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin of more than 13%, an increase of more than 900 basis points as compared to the prior year period.”

“We remain highly focused on balance sheet optimization as we seek to build liquidity, further reduce net leverage and improve working capital efficiency,” continued Blashford. “Our net leverage profile improved meaningfully over the last year, with our ratio of net debt to trailing twelve-month non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA declining to 1.7x as of September 30, 2023,” noted Blashford. “At the end of the third quarter, our advanced manufacturing credit receivable totaled more than $11 million, representing credits earned under the IRA. We are currently evaluating the sale of these earned credits to unaffiliated institutional third parties, an approach which, if pursued, would accelerate monetization of these credits during 2024.”

“Looking ahead, we remain well-positioned to capitalize on a pending recovery in onshore wind investment, while leveraging our precision manufacturing expertise across new energy transition verticals, including renewable fuels and power generation,” concluded Blashford. “While we see early signs of a recovery within our onshore wind markets, 2024 is expected to be a transitional year for the industry. As before, we remain focused on delivering profitable growth through organic share gains and product innovation, consistent with our focus on long-term value creation.”

SEGMENT RESULTS

Heavy Fabrications Segment

Broadwind provides large, complex and precision fabrications to customers in a broad range of industrial markets. Key products include wind towers, Pressure Reducing Systems units and other industrial fabrications, including mining and material handling components and other frames/structures.

Heavy Fabrications segment sales increased 25% to $38.3 million in the third quarter 2023, as compared to the prior-year period, primarily driven by a more than 30% increase in the quantity of wind turbine tower sections sold. The segment reported operating income of $5.8 million in the third quarter 2023, as compared to $0.4 million in the prior-year period. Segment non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $6.9 million in the third quarter 2023, as compared to $1.5 million in the prior-year period.

In January 2023, the Company announced that it had entered into a supply agreement for wind tower purchases valued at approximately $175 million with a leading global wind turbine manufacturer. Under the terms of the supply agreement, order fulfillment is to occur beginning in 2023 through year-end 2024. In early November 2023, the parties discussed their joint intent to shift approximately half of the contracted tower section orders initially planned for 2024 into 2025, while maintaining the total number of tower sections stipulated under the supply agreement.

Gearing Segment

Broadwind provides custom gearboxes, loose gearing and heat treat services to a broad set of customers in diverse markets, including energy production, surface and underground mining, wind energy, steel, material handling and other infrastructure markets.

Gearing segment sales increased by 12% to $11.4 million in the third quarter 2023, as compared to the prior-year period, primarily driven by increased demand from industrial and steel customers. The segment reported operating income of $0.3 million in the third quarter 2023, compared to $0.6 million in the prior-year period. The segment reported non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $0.9 million in the third quarter 2023, as compared to $1.2 million in the prior-year period.

Industrial Solutions Segment

Broadwind provides supply chain solutions, light fabrication, inventory management, kitting and assembly services, primarily serving the combined cycle natural gas turbine market as well as other clean technology markets.

Industrial Solutions segment sales increased 85% to $7.4 million in the third quarter 2023, as compared to the prior-year period, primarily due to higher shipments of new gas turbine content in addition to the timing of revenue recognized from international customers. The segment reported operating income of $0.8 million in the third quarter 2023, compared to an operating loss of ($0.2) million in the prior-year period. The segment reported non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $1.0 million in the third quarter 2023, as compared to ($0.05) million in the prior-year period.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

The following financial guidance for the full year 2023 reflects the Company’s current expectations and beliefs. All guidance is current as of the time provided and is subject to change.

Full Year 2023 $ in Millions Financial Guidance Low High Revenue $205 $220 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $17 $19



ABOUT BROADWIND

Broadwind (NASDAQ: BWEN) is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. With facilities throughout the U.S., our talented team is committed to helping customers maximize performance of their investments—quicker, easier and smarter. Find out more at www.bwen.com.

The Company provides non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation and other stock payments, restructuring costs, impairment charges, proxy contest-related expenses and other non-cash gains and losses) as supplemental information regarding the Company’s business performance. The Company’s management uses this supplemental information when it internally evaluates its performance, reviews financial trends and makes operating and strategic decisions. The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors because it provides investors with a better understanding of the Company’s past financial performance and future results, which allows investors to evaluate the Company’s performance using the same methodology and information as used by the Company’s management. The Company's definition of adjusted EBITDA may be different from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and/or analysts.

BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN THOUSANDS)

(UNAUDITED)

September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 1,740 $ 12,732 Accounts receivable, net 41,253 17,018 AMP credit receivable 11,217 - Contract assets 2,176 1,955 Inventories, net 39,906 44,262 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,454 3,291 Total current assets 99,746 79,258 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 46,889 45,319 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 15,086 16,396 Intangible assets, net 2,229 2,728 Other assets 649 839 TOTAL ASSETS $ 164,599 $ 144,540 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Line of credit and current portion of long-term debt $ 19,762 $ 1,170 Current portion of finance lease obligations 1,612 2,008 Current portion of operating lease obligations 1,660 1,882 Accounts payable 25,269 26,255 Accrued liabilities 6,238 4,313 Customer deposits 29,904 34,550 Total current liabilities 84,445 70,178 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, net of current maturities 6,562 7,141 Long-term finance lease obligations, net of current portion 3,628 4,226 Long-term operating lease obligations, net of current portion 15,583 16,696 Other 19 26 Total long-term liabilities 25,792 28,089 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 21,673,800 and 21,127,130 shares issued as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 22 21 Treasury stock, at cost, 273,937 shares as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (1,842 ) (1,842 ) Additional paid-in capital 398,750 397,240 Accumulated deficit (342,568 ) (349,146 ) Total stockholders' equity 54,362 46,273 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 164,599 $ 144,540



BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 57,163 $ 44,843 $ 156,879 $ 136,699 Cost of sales 46,996 41,095 131,403 128,545 Gross profit 10,167 3,748 25,476 8,154 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling, general and administrative 4,635 4,085 16,113 12,109 Intangible amortization 165 183 498 550 Total operating expenses 4,800 4,268 16,611 12,659 Operating income (loss) 5,367 (520 ) 8,865 (4,505 ) OTHER EXPENSE, net: Interest expense, net (932 ) (1,234 ) (2,171 ) (2,355 ) Other, net (13 ) (4 ) (37 ) 17 Total other expense, net (945 ) (1,238 ) (2,208 ) (2,338 ) Net income (loss) before provision for income taxes 4,422 (1,758 ) 6,657 (6,843 ) Provision for income taxes 28 14 79 36 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 4,394 $ (1,772 ) $ 6,578 $ (6,879 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC: Net income (loss) $ 0.21 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.31 $ (0.34 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC 21,337 20,506 21,101 20,156 NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED: Net income (loss) $ 0.20 $ (0.09 ) $ 0.31 $ (0.34 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED 21,574 20,506 21,451 20,156



BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(IN THOUSANDS)

(UNAUDITED)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ 6,578 $ (6,879 ) Adjustments to reconcile net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 4,772 4,581 Deferred income taxes (7 ) (13 ) Change in fair value of interest rate swap agreements - (27 ) Share-based compensation 649 760 Allowance for doubtful accounts 16 (18 ) Common stock issued under defined contribution 401(k) plan 978 915 Loss on disposal of assets 48 3 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (24,251 ) (3,096 ) AMP credit receivable (11,217 ) - Employee retention credit receivable - 497 Contract assets (221 ) (2,353 ) Inventories 4,356 (525 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (162 ) (1,200 ) Accounts payable (1,577 ) 4,968 Accrued liabilities 1,925 1,271 Customer deposits (4,646 ) (9,006 ) Other non-current assets and liabilities 166 (149 ) Net cash used in operating activities (22,593 ) (10,271 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (5,315 ) (2,757 ) Proceeds from disposals of property and equipment 15 - Net cash used in investing activities (5,300 ) (2,757 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from line of credit, net 18,518 7,966 Payments for deferred financing costs - (470 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 387 8,113 Payments on long-term debt (893 ) (261 ) Principal payments on finance leases (994 ) (1,347 ) Shares withheld for taxes in connection with issuance of restricted stock (117 ) (546 ) Proceeds from sale of common stock, net - 230 Net cash provided by financing activities 16,901 13,685 - NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH (10,992 ) 657 CASH beginning of the period 12,732 852 CASH end of the period $ 1,740 $ 1,509



BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(IN THOUSANDS)

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 ORDERS: Heavy Fabrications $ 8,009 $ 62,873 $ 40,608 $ 110,022 Gearing 3,005 15,523 21,211 38,526 Industrial Solutions 4,876 6,061 19,034 14,648 Total orders $ 15,890 $ 84,457 $ 80,853 $ 163,196 REVENUES: Heavy Fabrications $ 38,326 $ 30,640 $ 103,864 $ 93,486 Gearing 11,404 10,190 34,347 30,890 Industrial Solutions 7,434 4,020 19,125 13,142 Corporate and Other (1 ) (7 ) (457 ) (819 ) Total revenues $ 57,163 $ 44,843 $ 156,879 $ 136,699 OPERATING PROFIT/(LOSS): Heavy Fabrications $ 5,791 $ 372 $ 12,448 $ (11 ) Gearing 265 624 1,194 (73 ) Industrial Solutions 846 (191 ) 2,311 (368 ) Corporate and Other (1,535 ) (1,325 ) (7,088 ) (4,053 ) Total operating profit (loss) $ 5,367 $ (520 ) $ 8,865 $ (4,505 )





BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(IN THOUSANDS)

(UNAUDITED)

Consolidated Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Income (Loss) $ 4,394 $ (1,772 ) $ 6,578 $ (6,879 ) Interest Expense 932 1,234 2,171 2,355 Income Tax Provision 28 14 79 36 Depreciation and Amortization 1,605 1,486 4,772 4,581 Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments 603 935 1,660 2,166 Proxy Contest-Related Expenses 23 - 1,779 - Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 7,585 $ 1,897 $ 17,039 $ 2,259

Heavy Fabrications Segment Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Income (Loss) $ 5,839 $ (231 ) $ 12,166 $ (1,009 ) Interest Expense 223 651 500 1,246 Income Tax Benefit (272 ) (48 ) (218 ) (249 ) Depreciation 896 852 2,610 2,594 Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments 261 226 712 697 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 6,947 $ 1,450 $ 15,770 $ 3,279

Gearing Segment Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Income (Loss) $ 194 $ 581 $ 968 $ (185 ) Interest Expense 63 41 203 131 Income Tax Provision 8 1 23 4 Depreciation and Amortization 563 477 1,715 1,507 Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments 113 119 346 397 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 941 $ 1,219 $ 3,255 $ 1,854

Industrial Solutions Segment Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Income (Loss) $ 669 $ (283 ) $ 1,879 $ (540 ) Interest Expense 151 81 362 147 Income Tax Provision 12 9 34 20 Depreciation and Amortization 94 97 280 299 Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments 47 48 147 182 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 973 $ (48 ) $ 2,702 $ 108