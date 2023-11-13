Rainscreen Cladding Market to exceed USD 233.9 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware , Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rainscreen Cladding Market size is projected to be worth more than USD 233.9 billion by the end of 2032, according to the latest report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The growing emphasis on superior weather protection and moisture management in building exteriors owing to the increasing occurrence of extreme weather events will surge the demand for durable and resilient cladding systems. Rising investments by market players for the development of user-friendly online applications to offer comprehensive tools for designing, customizing, and visualizing rainscreen cladding systems for facilitating efficient product development and customization will further augment the industry outlook. For instance, in November 2023, Downer Framing unveiled Downer Designer, its new cutting-edge and free-to-use online platform for instant development, design, and quotation of rainscreen cladding and frame systems.

Fiber cement rainscreen claddings to record higher usage

In terms of material type, the rainscreen cladding market from the fiber cement segment is anticipated to witness traction from 2023-2032 attributed to the growing focus on sustainable and eco-friendly building practices. The exceptional fire resistance, low maintenance, and cost-effectiveness of fiber cement is contributing to its increasing adoption in commercial and residential construction projects. Additionally, the ability to mimic the appearance of wood, stone, and other materials while providing superior protection against moisture and weather elements is expected to drive the product adoption.

Growing application in industrial buildings

Rainscreen cladding market is projected to witness robust demand from industrial buildings between 2023 and 2032. The increasing emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainable construction practices within the industrial sector is accelerating the adoption of rain-screen cladding. In May 2022, Tata Steel introduced a new rain screen façade system to meet the rising industrial requirements for ensuring optimum fire performance of the cladding systems. Such innovative product developments are likely to boost segment growth.

Asia Pacific to exhibit notable growth rate

Asia Pacific rainscreen cladding market size is poised to experience commendable expansion from 2023 to 2032. The increasing focus on energy-efficient and sustainable building solutions has led to influx of stringent regulations for building safety across the commercial and residential sectors. Additionally, the rising awareness regarding the benefits of rain-screen cladding, such as improved insulation and weather protection will significantly contribute to the regional market development.

Rainscreen Cladding Market Participants

Some major companies engaged in the rainscreen cladding industry include Trespa, Centria, Alucobond, Carea Group, Sto Corp, TAKTL, Kingspan Insulated Panels, Hunter Douglas Architectural, CUPACLAD, Prodema, and Terreal North America. These firms are focusing on the development of new cladding systems to provide long-lasting and sustainable solutions for design projects. For instance, in July 2023, CupaClad introduced the Natural Slate Rainscreen Cladding System to offer superior acoustical and thermal insulation for protecting structures from external factors, such as moisture and water damage.

