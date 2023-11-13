Orchard Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Business Accomplishments

Reported $5.6 million in quarterly Libmeldy net revenue and $12.7 million year-to-date



Planned acquisition by Kyowa Kirin valued at up to $477.6 million with an anticipated closing in the first quarter of 2024

Biologics License Application for OTL-200 in MLD accepted by U.S. FDA under Priority Review; PDUFA date set for March 18, 2024

Ten prospective newborn screening studies are active globally with approximately 200,000 babies screened

Eight presentations at ESGCT highlighted the differentiated profile and potential broad applicability of the company’s HSC gene therapy platform

BOSTON and LONDON, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchard Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ORTX), a global gene therapy leader, today announced several business accomplishments along with its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“With strong execution across our key commercial, regulatory and clinical priorities, 2023 has been a transformational year for Orchard Therapeutics, culminating with the announcement of the planned acquisition by Kyowa Kirin,” said Bobby Gaspar, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer. “As we enter this next phase in the company’s evolution, we look forward to collaborating with our new colleagues after closing to fully unlock the curative potential of HSC gene therapy for the benefit of patients and society.”

Dr. Gaspar continued, “With our BLA file for OTL-200 in MLD accepted by the FDA under Priority Review, we are one step closer to potentially bringing this important therapy to families in the U.S. Due to the nature of the disease and the urgency to treat children affected by MLD, we are working diligently in parallel to prepare for a potential launch in 2024 and ensure OTL-200 will be available to patients in the U.S. as quickly as possible. In addition, we remain well-positioned to continue investing in initiatives aimed at accelerating commercial growth in Europe and advancing our next-in-line neurometabolic programs in MPS disorders. The next 12 months have the potential to provide Orchard Therapeutics with several breakout opportunities that we believe would cement our leadership position in the HSC gene therapy field.”

Planned Acquisition of Orchard Therapeutics by Kyowa Kirin

Last month, the company entered into a definitive agreement under which Kyowa Kirin will acquire Orchard Therapeutics, subject to certain closing conditions. Under the terms of the agreement, Kyowa Kirin will initiate a scheme of arrangement to acquire all outstanding shares of Orchard Therapeutics at a price of $16.00 per American Depositary Share (ADS) in cash (or an aggregated value of approximately $387.4 million) at closing, which represented a premium of 144% to Orchard Therapeutics’ volume-weighted average price per ADS over the 30 days ended October 4, 2023, the day before the transaction was announced.

In connection with the transaction, an additional contingent value right (CVR) of $1.00 per ADS is payable for a total of $17.00 per ADS, or an aggregated total transaction value of approximately $477.6 million, which includes certain warrants to purchase Orchard shares. The CVR payments are contingent and payable only on U.S. approval of OTL-200 in 2024 per the terms of the CVR agreement.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by both company’s Boards of Directors and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024 subject to Orchard Therapeutics’ shareholder approval, receipt of applicable regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. A preliminary proxy statement has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Following the completion of the acquisition, Orchard Therapeutics will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kyowa Kirin.

BLA for OTL-200 in MLD Accepted by FDA Under Priority Review

In September, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the filing of the company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for OTL-200 in metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD) under Priority Review. The agency has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of March 18, 2024.

OTL-200 previously received both Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designations from the FDA and is approved as Libmeldy® (atidarsagene autotemcel) by the European Commission (EC) and UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Commercial Updates and Newborn Screening Progress

In October, the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER), an independent non-profit research organization that analyzes the evidence on the effectiveness and value of medical treatments and services, published its Final Evidence Report on OTL-200. ICER has determined an estimated value-based price benchmark for OTL-200 to be between $2.3 to $3.9 million. The upper end of the range is the highest for any therapy ICER has ever assessed and is based on a cost-effectiveness calculation at the threshold of $150,000 per equal-value life-year gained. Moreover, ICER gave OTL-200 the highest possible evidence rating with high certainty of a substantial net health benefit (“A”) for the pre-symptomatic late infantile and pre-symptomatic early juvenile populations and better than average with moderate certainty of a substantial net health benefit versus usual care (“B+”) for the early-symptomatic early juvenile subgroup. In its totality, the Final Evidence Report provides additional support for the company’s payer and reimbursement discussions in the U.S. and around the world.

As the company continues to prepare for the potential launch of OTL-200, it is building out its regional team beginning with the appointment of Bennett Smith as senior vice president and general manager of North America. Mr. Smith brings more than two decades of biopharmaceutical experience to Orchard Therapeutics, having served in leadership roles encompassing all commercial functions, including marketing, sales, market access and patient services. Prior to joining Orchard, Mr. Smith was senior vice president of commercial at Akebia Therapeutics. In this role, he served as an accomplished launch leader who simultaneously drove revenue growth for Akebia’s in-line asset following the integration with Keryx Biopharmaceuticals.

Ten prospective newborn screening studies are active throughout Europe, the U.S. and the Middle East, with approximately 200,000 babies screened. To date, four confirmed cases of MLD have been identified through these studies. Eligible patients identified through newborn screening in Europe will continue to be treated commercially with Libmeldy in 2023 and beyond, adding to the referrals being generated through early symptomatic diagnosis and family screening. The data from these studies will provide critical evidence to support applications for universal screening of MLD in the U.S. and around the world. Furthering those efforts, the Illinois state legislature passed the Newborn Metabolic Screening Act, also known as SB67, which requires the state Department of Public Health to screen all newborns for MLD. The bill was signed by the governor in August, and it is expected Illinois will start the process of implementing statewide screening for MLD this year.



Recent Data Presentations

Eight presentations highlighting the differentiated profile and potential broad applicability of the company’s hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapy platform were featured last month at the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) 30th Annual Congress in Brussels.

Data highlights included:

A range of interim clinical outcomes in addition to the biochemical, neurological and skeletal results previously reported from the company’s proof-of-concept study of OTL-203 in the Hurler subtype of mucopolysaccharidosis type I (MPS-IH). These new data demonstrate favorable outcomes for disease manifestations not effectively addressed by the current standard of care.

A presentation supporting pre-clinical efficacy of OTL-204 which showed the ability of HSC gene therapy to restore microglial function, modulate neuroinflammation, and normalize predictive biomarkers in the progranulin form of frontotemporal dementia (GRN-FTD).

A first look at pre-clinical data demonstrating the use of vectorized HSCs as a delivery vehicle for monoclonal antibodies.

Additional abstracts from the company’s pre-clinical research programs showing the therapeutic potential of HSC gene therapy to address larger indications, including a genetic sub-type of Crohn’s disease and chronic autoimmune disorders.

In August, the company also presented data comprising the clinical package for the OTL-200 BLA in MLD at the Society for the Study of Inborn Errors of Metabolism (SSIEM) Annual Symposium in Jerusalem. Results showed that the administration of one-time gene therapy resulted in statistically significant improvement in severe motor impairment-free survival with up to 12 years of follow-up (median 6.76 years).

Remaining 2023 Expected Milestones

Orchard Therapeutics has outlined the following key milestones expected for the remainder of 2023:

Libmeldy for MLD : Continue to establish additional qualified treatment centers and expand newborn screening activities throughout Europe and the Middle East.

: Continue to establish additional qualified treatment centers and expand newborn screening activities throughout Europe and the Middle East. OTL-200 for MLD : Prepare for potential U.S. launch, including establishing qualified treatment centers and expanding newborn screening activities in the country, in the first half of 2024 following an anticipated FDA decision on March 18, 2024.

: Prepare for potential U.S. launch, including establishing qualified treatment centers and expanding newborn screening activities in the country, in the first half of 2024 following an anticipated FDA decision on March 18, 2024. OTL-203 for MPS-IH : Initiate a global, multi-center registrational trial by year end.

: Initiate a global, multi-center registrational trial by year end. OTL-104 for NOD2-Crohn’s disease : Commence IND- and CTA-enabling studies by year end, ahead of a potential filing in 2025.

: Commence IND- and CTA-enabling studies by year end, ahead of a potential filing in 2025. Advance the company’s other pre-clinical programs, which includes OTL-204 in the progranulin form of FTD and OTL-105 partnered with and funded by Pharming Group N.V. in hereditary angioedema (HAE).



Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenue was $6.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, comprising $5.6 million in Libmeldy revenue and $0.7 million in collaboration revenue. This compares to total revenue of $5.8 million in the same period in 2022, comprising $5.4 million in Libmeldy revenue and $0.4 million in collaboration revenue. The cost of product sales, which includes the cost of manufacturing, royalties to third parties and non-cash amortization, was $1.7 million during the third quarter of 2023 compared to $1.6 million in the same period in 2022. The company reported gross margins of approximately 72% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, consistent with previous quarters.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the company reported research and development (R&D) expenses of $14.6 million, compared to $18.1 million in the same period in 2022, a decrease of 19%. The decline was primarily the result of the release of the Strimvelis loss provision ($2.9 million) following the previously announced European marketing authorization transfer to the therapy’s originator.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the company reported selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses of $11.6 million consistent with the $11.5 million reported in the same period in 2022.

Loss from operations was $21.6 million in the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to a loss from operations of $25.5 million in the corresponding period of 2022, a decrease of 15%. The decline was primarily the result of a $3.5 million decrease in R&D expenses.

Total other income (loss) was $12.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The company reported an $8.8 million loss relating to the fair value remeasurement of warrants that were issued in connection with the first and second closings of the strategic financing entered into in March 2023. The outstanding warrants will continue to be remeasured in future periods resulting in non-cash gains or losses based on a number of valuation assumptions on the underlying financial instruments. In addition, the U.S. dollar has strengthened against the British pound and Euro throughout the third quarter of 2023, resulting in unrealized losses on certain intercompany balances denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar.

Net loss was $35.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $47.6 million in the same period in 2022, a reduction of 26%. The company had approximately 227.3 million ordinary shares, equivalent to 22.7 million American Depositary Shares, outstanding as of September 30, 2023.

As of September 30, 2023, the company reported cash, cash equivalents and investments of approximately $125.4 million, with $25.6 million of debt outstanding, compared to $148.0 million and $32.4 million of debt outstanding as of December 31, 2022. As a result of the anticipated acquisition by Kyowa Kirin, Orchard Therapeutics has removed its financial guidance around Libmeldy revenue and anticipated cash runway. The company expects that its existing cash, cash equivalents and investments will fund its anticipated operating, debt service and capital expenditure requirements for at least twelve months from the date of the filing of its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

About Libmeldy / OTL-200

Libmeldy® (atidarsagene autotemcel), also known as OTL-200, has been approved by the European Commission for the treatment of MLD in eligible early-onset patients characterized by biallelic mutations in the ARSA gene leading to a reduction of the ARSA enzymatic activity in children with i) late infantile or early juvenile forms, without clinical manifestations of the disease, or ii) the early juvenile form, with early clinical manifestations of the disease, who still have the ability to walk independently and before the onset of cognitive decline. Libmeldy is the first therapy approved for eligible patients with early-onset MLD.

The most common adverse reaction attributed to treatment with Libmeldy was the occurrence of anti-ARSA antibodies. In addition to the risks associated with the gene therapy, treatment with Libmeldy is preceded by other medical interventions, namely peripheral blood mobilization and apheresis, followed by myeloablative conditioning, which carry their own risks. During the clinical studies of Libmeldy, the safety profiles of these interventions were consistent with their known safety and tolerability.

For more information about Libmeldy, please see the Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) available on the European Medicines Agency (EMA) website.

Libmeldy is approved in the European Union, UK, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. OTL-200 is an investigational therapy in the U.S.

Libmeldy was developed in partnership with the San Raffaele-Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy (SR-Tiget) in Milan, Italy.

About Orchard Therapeutics

At Orchard Therapeutics, our vision is to end the devastation caused by genetic and other severe diseases. We aim to do this by discovering, developing and commercializing new treatments that tap into the curative potential of hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapy. In this approach, a patient’s own blood stem cells are genetically modified outside of the body and then reinserted, with the goal of correcting the underlying cause of disease in a single treatment.

In 2018, the company acquired GSK’s rare disease gene therapy portfolio, which originated from a pioneering collaboration between GSK and the San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy in Milan, Italy. Today, Orchard is advancing a pipeline spanning pre-clinical, clinical and commercial stage HSC gene therapies designed to address serious diseases where the burden is immense for patients, families and society and current treatment options are limited or do not exist.

Orchard has its global headquarters in London and U.S. headquarters in Boston. For more information, please visit www.orchard-tx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Data

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Product revenue, net $ 5,559 $ 5,377 Collaboration revenue 743 400 Total revenue 6,302 5,777 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of product revenue 1,745 1,645 Research and development 14,553 18,103 Selling, general and administrative 11,609 11,496 Total costs and operating expenses 27,907 31,244 Loss from operations (21,605 ) (25,467 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 1,505 404 Interest expense (932 ) (799 ) Changes in fair value of PIPE warrant and PIPE unit liabilities (8,801 ) — Other income (expense), net (4,510 ) (22,787 ) Total other income (expense), net (12,738 ) (23,182 ) Net loss before income taxes (34,343 ) (48,649 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (976 ) 1,084 Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders $ (35,319 ) $ (47,565 ) Net loss per ordinary share, basic and diluted $ (0.15 ) $ (0.37 ) Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding, basic and diluted 228,388,561 128,132,092





