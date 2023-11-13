Save Big on LiFePO4 Batteries from LiTime During Black Friday

SHENZHEN, CHINA, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiTime , a leading provider of LiFePO4 batteries, is gearing up for a massive Black Friday sale from November 6th to 30th, offering discounts of up to 50% on their industry-leading energy storage solutions. Consumers will have multiple opportunities to save throughout the extended promotion period from their official website.





Early Bird Sale (November 6th-15th)

An "Early Bird Sale" from November 6th-15th features a lucky wheel that rewards entrants with a guaranteed minimum 8% discount code each day. Additional perks include free gift vouchers with purchase that can be redeemed for prizes.

Black Friday Sale (November 16th-26th)

From November 16th-26th, the "Black Friday Sale" delivers the lowest prices of the year along with stacking discounts. A "Buy More, Save More" structure applies, offering shoppers rebates up to $100 when spending thresholds of $500, $800, $1,500, and $2,500 are met. Lucky draws are also held daily on the LiTime website for a chance to win portable power stations and other prizes.

Cyber Monday Sale (November 27th-30th)

The final "Cyber Monday Sale" runs until November 30th and keeps the tiered savings in place.

During this extended promotional period, LiTime's membership points program offers 1.5X points earnings per order. Featured deals include the LiTime 12V 100Ah Group 24 battery for just $279.99, discounted 20% from its $299.99 MSRP.

Similarly, the 48V 60Ah golf cart battery drops to $899.99 from $999.99. Specialized low-temperature models like LiTime 12V 100Ah TM and 12V 230 LiFePO4 lithium batteries are also on offer to withstand winter conditions.





These Deals Won’t Last Long--Available Until November 30th

Consumers have until November 30th to take advantage of LiTime's once-a-year battery bonanza. With reliable power needs growing for homes, businesses and recreation, these steep discounts are not to be missed.

Visit LiTime official website to learn more.