Blood Culture Test Market revenue to cross USD 22 Billion by 2035, says Research Nester

New York , Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global blood culture test market size is slated to expand at 11.90% CAGR between 2023 and 2035. The market is poised to garner a revenue of USD 22 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of USD 6 billion in the year 2022. The growing cases of infections acquired during hospital admissions are the major factor that is augmenting the market growth. According to the statistics of the World Health Organization, nowadays, seven patients in high-income nations and a total of fifteen patients in low- and middle-income countries would get at least one healthcare-associated infection (HAI) throughout their hospital stay for every 100 patients in acute-care hospitals.

On a typical basis, one out of every ten affected patients would die as a result of their HAI. Moreover, every year, more than 24% of patients with health-care-associated sepsis and nearly 52% of those treated in an intensive care unit expire. When illnesses become resistant to antimicrobials, the number of deaths increases by two to thrice. Patients in intensive care and babies are particularly vulnerable. According to the paper, one in every four hospital-treated cases of sepsis and nearly half of all sepsis with organ failure treated in adult intensive-care units are health-care-related.





Growing Prevalence of Sexually Transmitted Infections is to Boost the Growth of Blood Culture Test Market

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are an important problem with public health that affects millions of people each year. Early diagnosis of STIs is critical for avoiding the transmission of them and reducing the effect they have on individuals and communities. Early detection of STIs by methods such as STD and STI testing allows for prompt treatment, lowering the chance of complications and long-term health issues such as infertility, prostate cancer, or even death. On an annual basis, roughly 374 million people become infected with one of four treatable STIs: chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, or trichomoniasis, as per the data of the World Health Organization. Moreover, every day, over a million new instances of treatable sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are reported among people aged 15 to 49. Furthermore, it is projected that more than 500 million persons aged 15 to 49 have herpes simplex virus genital infection.

Blood Culture Test Industry: Regional Overview

The global blood culture test market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Increasing Investment for the Improvement of the Healthcare Facilities is to Boost the Market Growth in the Asia Pacific Region

According to the Economic Survey of 2022, India's public expenditure on healthcare in 2021-22 was 2.1% of GDP, up from 1.8% in 2020-21 and 1.3% in 2019-20. Gross direct premium income guaranteed by health insurance companies increased 13.3% year on year to USD 7.9 billion in FY21. Asia is laying the groundwork for exceptional health ecosystems, and aspiring environmental organizers can create value by taking bold, strategic steps. Evolving demographics, elevated consumer demands, developments in technology, and limited legacy health infrastructure all point to a rapid healthcare transition in Asia. These elements, taken together, may enable governments, payers, providers, and consumers to reinvent healthcare delivery and management. As a consequence of these trends, consumer-centric health technology ecosystems are growing at a new pace and scale across Asia.

Rise in the Number of Diagnostic Facilities is to Elevate Market Growth in North America

In the United States, over 200,000 clinical laboratories offer services related to testing. The bulk of tests are performed at hospital-based labs, which make up for about 5% of all laboratories in the United States and around 55% of the total volume. Private laboratories, which account for around 3% of all laboratories, do 32% of all tests. Moreover, the presence of strict government regulations for medical testing facilities is also expected to drive market growth in the region. The government strictly regulates laboratories. The Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) apply to all diagnostic labs in the United States that perform in vitro diagnostic tests. The Centres for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) controls all laboratories performing human testing to inform disease prevention, diagnosis, or treatment under CLIA, and the FDA categorizes each test based on its level of detail.

Blood Culture Test Segmentation by Application

Bacteremia

Fungaemia

Mycobacterial Detection

On the basis of application, the blood culture test market bacteremia segment is expected to gain the largest share of the market over the projected time frame. The growth of the segment is majorly attributed to growing cases of bacteremia. Based on data provided by 87 countries in 2020, a new World Health Organization (WHO) research finds significant levels of susceptibility in bacteria that cause life-threatening infections of the bloodstream, as well as developing resistance to treatment in some bacteria that cause common infections in the community. Moreover, Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia (SAB) is a serious infection with an annual incidence rate of 20 to 50 occurrences per 100,000 people. SAB will kill between 10% and 30% of these patients.

Blood Culture Test Segmentation by End User

Hospital

Academic Research

On the basis of end user, the blood culture test market hospital segment is expected to gain the highest market revenue over the forecasted period. The rise in the number of hospitals and hospital admissions is the major factor that is attesting to the segment’s growth. With the growing number of hospital admissions, hospital-acquired infections are also rising. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), hospital-acquired illnesses afflict around 1.7 million individuals each year. In the United States, the yearly cost of hospital readmissions is estimated to be over USD 17 billion.

A few of the well-known market leaders in the global blood culture test market that are profiled by Research Nester are BioMerieux SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bruker Corporation, Luminex Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics International Ltd., Cepheid Inc., and T2 Biosystems, Inc.

Recent Developments in the Blood Culture Test Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific has unveiled its latest innovation in the blood culture media portfolio, the Thermo Scientific BactoCECTM FAST PLUS. It is the most advanced product and helps in much faster detection of bloodstream infection and with utmost precision. The product is designed with the combination of selective culture media and advanced technology; therefore, it minimizes the duration in detecting bloodstream infections, and it assists healthcare providers in giving better outcomes for the patient.

Roche Diagnostics has received the CE Mark for their latest Cobas Blood Culture System. Roche is increasing the COVID-19 PCR repertoire on the Cobas 5800 System to provide access to precise, rapid, and reliable treatments in the fight against COVID-19. The new Cobas 5800 System expands availability for healthcare institutions with limited resources or space. This means that larger equipment can be tested in nations or locations where there isn't enough space or resources.

