Sotera Health Appoints Karen Flynn to Board of Directors

CLEVELAND, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotera Health Company (Nasdaq: SHC), a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry, announced today it has appointed Karen Flynn as a new independent director to its Board.



Ms. Flynn is an accomplished healthcare leader with over 35 years of commercial, operations and general management experience in the pharmaceutical services industry. She most recently served as Interim President of BioModalities at Catalent (NYSE: CTLT), a global provider of development and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies and consumer health products. Prior to this, she held the positions of Chief Commercial Officer and President of Biologics at Catalent. Prior to Catalent, she served as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer for West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE: WST), and as President of its Pharmaceutical Packaging Systems business. In addition to her experience leading high-growth businesses, Ms. Flynn brings an extensive background in commercial strategy, strategic planning and innovation and quality management.

“We are excited to welcome Karen to our Board of Directors,” said Michael B. Petras, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sotera Health. “Karen’s extensive commercial expertise in pharmaceutical services will serve as a tremendous asset as we continue to grow. Additionally, her strong Board leadership and governance experience will be valuable as we advance as a public company.”

Ms. Flynn currently serves on the Board of Directors of Quanterix Corporation (Nasdaq: QTRX), where she is a member of the Compensation and Nominating and Governance Committees and on the Board of Directors of Catalent. She has also served on the Board of Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharma and contract development and manufacturing organization, where she was Chair of the Compensation Committee and a member of the Audit Committee.

Ms. Flynn holds a Master of Science in Engineering from University of Pennsylvania and a Master of Science in Business Administration from Boston University. She completed her Bachelor of Science at the University of Notre Dame.

