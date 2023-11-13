India's Floating Solar Sector: Navigating the Next Wave of Renewable Energy

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Floating Solar Projects in India 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Comprehensive Report on India's Floating Solar Market Projects Robust Growth with Emerging Opportunities and Trends
Floating solar has emerged as an important segment within the solar space and is rapidly gaining momentum with many large projects in the pipeline. Increasing concerns around the availability of land and synergies with existing hydropower and thermal power projects have made floating solar projects a popular choice amongst both public and private sector players.
To keep track of all these developments and provide insights on the rapidly evolving market, this report gives a top-level analysis of the growth trends, opportunities, market landscape, technology, cost considerations and outlook for the floating solar space in India.
The report will provide information on:
- Potential
- Growth Trends
- Technology Trends
- Plans of Public and Private Sector Companies
- Key Tenders and Projects
- Project Pipeline
- Cost and Tariff Trends
- Key Industry Insights
- Case Studies of Recent Projects
- Future Outlook
The Excel dataset is a comprehensive list of commissioned, announced and under-implementation floating solar projects. It provides up-to-date information on project developer, location, application, capacity, available data regarding technology suppliers, and the status of projects.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Summary and Key Insights
2. Potential and Growth Trends
- Overview
- Potential Estimation
- Key Trends
- Growth Drivers
3. Technologies, Design and O&M
- Key Floating Platform Technologies
- Design of Floating Solar Projects
- Major Equipment
- O&M Considerations
4. Key Players and Projects
- Recent Tender Results
- Upcoming Auctions
- Key Players
- Developers
- Contractors
- Technology Suppliers
- Case Studies
5. Cost Considerations
- Recent Tariff Trends
- Cost Considerations
- Comparison With Other Solar Technologies
6. Pipeline and Outlook
- Project Pipeline
- Key Issues and Challenges
- The Way Forward
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/62w2nt
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.