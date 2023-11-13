India's Floating Solar Sector: Navigating the Next Wave of Renewable Energy

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Floating Solar Projects in India 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Comprehensive Report on India's Floating Solar Market Projects Robust Growth with Emerging Opportunities and Trends

Floating solar has emerged as an important segment within the solar space and is rapidly gaining momentum with many large projects in the pipeline. Increasing concerns around the availability of land and synergies with existing hydropower and thermal power projects have made floating solar projects a popular choice amongst both public and private sector players.

To keep track of all these developments and provide insights on the rapidly evolving market, this report gives a top-level analysis of the growth trends, opportunities, market landscape, technology, cost considerations and outlook for the floating solar space in India.

The report will provide information on:

Potential

Growth Trends

Technology Trends

Plans of Public and Private Sector Companies

Key Tenders and Projects

Project Pipeline

Cost and Tariff Trends

Key Industry Insights

Case Studies of Recent Projects

Future Outlook

The Excel dataset is a comprehensive list of commissioned, announced and under-implementation floating solar projects. It provides up-to-date information on project developer, location, application, capacity, available data regarding technology suppliers, and the status of projects.



Key Topics Covered:





1. Summary and Key Insights

2. Potential and Growth Trends

Overview

Potential Estimation

Key Trends

Growth Drivers

3. Technologies, Design and O&M

Key Floating Platform Technologies

Design of Floating Solar Projects

Major Equipment

O&M Considerations

4. Key Players and Projects

Recent Tender Results

Upcoming Auctions

Key Players

Developers

Contractors

Technology Suppliers

Case Studies

5. Cost Considerations

Recent Tariff Trends

Cost Considerations

Comparison With Other Solar Technologies

6. Pipeline and Outlook

Project Pipeline

Key Issues and Challenges

The Way Forward

