Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons

Bagsværd, Denmark, 13 November 2023 — This company announcement discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.

The company’s board members, executives and their associated persons have given Novo Nordisk power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons.

Please find below a statement of such trading in shares issued by Novo Nordisk.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person David Moore 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President, head of Corporate Development b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Other transaction (acquisition of shares in accordance with the recruitment package) c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0.00 18,636 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



18,636 shares

DKK 0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2023-11-09 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person David Moore 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President, head of Corporate Development b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 701.52 8,217 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



8,217 shares

DKK 5,764,389.84 e) Date of the transaction 2023-11-09 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Company announcement No 76 / 2023

Attachment