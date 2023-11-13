Benzyl Methyl Sulfide Market To Reach USD 998.6 Thousand By 2032

Fort Collins, Colorado, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, The Benzyl Methyl Sulfide Market size was valued at USD 666.9 Thousand in 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 998.6 Thousand by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.2%.

Benzyl methyl sulfide is experiencing growth due to the rising demand for meat products. It is an organic compound categorized into benzene and substituted derivatives, containing an aromatic compound with one monocyclic ring structure of benzene. Benzyl methyl sulfide has been approved by regulatory bodies, such as the U.S. FDA, Food & Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, and Europa, as a flavoring agent. It is widely used in meat products as a flavor enhancer, particularly in beef and chicken-tasting compounds.

The demand for benzyl methyl sulfide is expected to rise in the forecast period due to the increasing need for flavor enhancers in various products, such as meat substitutes or analogs. Meat substitutes have a similar taste, texture, and appearance as meat, fish, or poultry products. They cater to vegetarians and help preserve bones, weight loss, and maintain normal blood sugar levels.

As consumers become more concerned about animal welfare, the demand for meat substitutes rises. This trend, coupled with the increasing preference for plant-based diets, is expected to drive the growth of the benzyl methyl sulfide market. Food manufacturers are also developing plant-based products with meat-like textures to cater to both vegan and meat-eating populations. For instance, THIS, a UK-based plant-based meat producer, recently launched three new products appealing to both groups, further boosting the benzyl methyl sulfide market.

Segmentation Overview:

The global benzyl methyl sulfide market has been segmented into application, and region. Flavoring agents hold a major market share of around 94% and are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for flavored food & beverages, especially in emerging and highly populated countries, is expected to create a positive environment for the growth of the benzyl methyl sulfide market. North America is one of the largest consumers owing to rising demand for this compound in the animal feed and pet food industry. Rapid penetration of the food & beverage retail sector in emerging economies, coupled with favorable government initiatives, is expected to boost the food & beverage sector, which in turn will increase demand for benzyl methyl sulfide as a flavoring agent.

Benzyl Methyl Sulfide Market Report Highlights:

The global benzyl methyl sulfide market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 4.2% by 2032.

Benzyl methyl sulfide is an organic compound belonging to the class of benzene derivatives. It has a beef, burnt, and chicken taste and is used as a flavoring agent in the animal feed and pet food industry.

The compound is in high demand in North America and is expected to see increased demand due to the growing food & beverage sector in emerging economies.

Some prominent players in the benzyl methyl sulfide market report include Avantor, Inc., Endeavour Speciality Chemicals Ltd, FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation, Kuilai Chemical Co., Merck KGaA, Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (TCI), and Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., among others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation has created a Pharmaceutical Materials Division to expand its pharmaceutical materials business. They design and promote strategies for raw materials, culture media and additives, and process development and contract manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients.

- Avantor, Inc. has partnered with Tobin Scientific to offer complex logistics solutions for biopharma customers relocating their labs, research facilities, and samples with temperature-specific requirements.

Benzyl Methyl Sulfide Market Segmentation:

By Application: Flavoring Agents, Others

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

