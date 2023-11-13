Platysmaplasty Market Poised for Growth Amid Rising Aesthetic Demand

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Platysmaplasty Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Gender (Male, Female), By End-use (Cosmetic Surgery Clinics, Hospitals), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering, projecting a market boom to USD 1.89 billion by 2030, advancing at a 7.5% CAGR from 2023.

In-depth market dynamics, restraints, growth prospects, and competitive analysis.

Extensive segmentation by gender, end-use, and region..

Based on gender, the female segment held the largest revenue share of 61.1% in 2022. The dominance of the female segment in the market can be attributed to various factors, including societal pressure and the desire to maintain a youthful neck and jawline. Also, adoption and awareness are higher among females

In terms of end-use, the cosmetic surgery clinics segment held the largest revenue share of 62.0% in 2022 and it is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. This segment's ascendancy can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing demand for non-invasive and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures, and advancements in technology and techniques

In terms of region, the North America region dominated the market in 2022 with the largest revenue share of over 35.4%. This is because North America has a highly developed healthcare infrastructure, advanced surgical techniques, and readily available technologies



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.07 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global





