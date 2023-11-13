Platysmaplasty Market Poised for Growth Amid Rising Aesthetic Demand

Dublin, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Platysmaplasty Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Gender (Male, Female), By End-use (Cosmetic Surgery Clinics, Hospitals), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering, projecting a market boom to USD 1.89 billion by 2030, advancing at a 7.5% CAGR from 2023.
Key Insights:
- Dominant Demographics: Female segment led in 2022 with a 61.1% revenue share, driven by societal pressures and beauty standards.
- Sector Surge: Cosmetic surgery clinics were the top revenue contributors, poised for the highest CAGR of 7.9%.
- Regional Revenue Leader: North America led the 2022 market, owing to its advanced healthcare infrastructure.
Report Scope:
- In-depth market dynamics, restraints, growth prospects, and competitive analysis.
- Extensive segmentation by gender, end-use, and region..
Market Report Highlights
- Based on gender, the female segment held the largest revenue share of 61.1% in 2022. The dominance of the female segment in the market can be attributed to various factors, including societal pressure and the desire to maintain a youthful neck and jawline. Also, adoption and awareness are higher among females
- In terms of end-use, the cosmetic surgery clinics segment held the largest revenue share of 62.0% in 2022 and it is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. This segment's ascendancy can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing demand for non-invasive and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures, and advancements in technology and techniques
- In terms of region, the North America region dominated the market in 2022 with the largest revenue share of over 35.4%. This is because North America has a highly developed healthcare infrastructure, advanced surgical techniques, and readily available technologies
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|100
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.07 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1.89 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Segmentation and Scope
3.2. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2.1. Parent Market Outlook
3.2.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook
3.3. Market Trends and Outlook
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Increasing Demand for Aesthetic Procedures
3.4.2. Technological Advancements and Surgical Innovations
3.4.3. Increasing Demand for Effective Thrombectomy/Embolectomy Devices
3.5. Market Restraint Analysis
3.5.1. High Cost of Procedures
3.5.2. Potential Risks and Complications Associated with Surgeries.
3.6. Penetration And Growth Prospect Mapping 2022
3.7. Business Environment Analysis
3.7.1. SWOT Analysis; By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)
3.7.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.8. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 4. Platysmaplasty Treatment Market: Gender Segment Analysis
4.1. Platysmaplasty Treatment Market: Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030
4.2. Male
4.3. Female
Chapter 5. Platysmaplasty Treatment Market: End-use Segment Analysis
5.1. Platysmaplasty: Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030
5.2. Cosmetic Surgery Clinics
5.3. Hospitals
Chapter 6. Regional Business Analysis
Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Company Categorization
7.2. Strategy Mapping
7.3. Company Market Share Analysis, 2022
7.4. Company Profiles/Listing
- Long Island Plastic Surgical Group
- Dr. Cat Plastic Surgery
- Nazarian Plastic Surgery
- The Cadogan Clinic
- Avenue Plastic Surgery
- The Istanbul Aesthetic Center
- Piedmont Plastic Surgery & Dermatology
- Los Angeles Plastic Surgery clinic
