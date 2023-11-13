Dermatology Devices Market is Expected to Reach $11.3 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dermatology Devices market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $6.2 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $11.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2022 to 2027 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Dermatology devices help dermatologists and surgeons in diagnosing and treating skin disorders. These devices are used by various medical care providers, such as hospitals, dermatology clinics, and academic research institutes. The rising incidence of skin diseases and increasing awareness of aesthetic procedures are the primary growth drivers for the dermatology devices market.

Dermatology Devices Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $6.2 billion Estimated Value by 2027 $11.3 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% Market Size Available for 2017–2027 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, application, and region Geographies Covered North America (the US and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and the RoE), APAC (Japan, China, India, and the RoAPAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW) (the Middle East & Africa and Latin America) Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Growing medical devices industry in emerging economies Key Market Driver Rising adoption of aesthetic procedures among geriatric individuals

Based on type, the dermatology devices market is segmented into light therapy devices, lasers, electrosurgical equipment, liposuction devices, microdermabrasion devices, and cryotherapy devices. During forecasted period, the lasers segment accounted for the highest CAGR of the dermatology treatment devices market. The highest CAGR of this segment can be attributed to the rising incidence of skin disorders, technological advancements, and the increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures.

Based on application, the dermatology treatment devices market is segmented into hair removal; skin rejuvenation; acne, psoriasis, and tattoo removal; wrinkle removal and skin resurfacing; body contouring and fat removal; vascular and pigmented lesion removal; warts, skin tags, and weight management; and other applications. the hair removal segment accounted for the highest CAGR of the dermatology treatment devices market. The highest CAGR of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing number of hair removal procedure.

Based on region, the dermatology devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2021, Europe has the second largest share of the dermatology devices market. The second large share of this regional segment can be attributed the high incidence of skin cancer in the region, demand for dermatology diagnostic devices, and the strong presence of market players in the region.

Dermatology Devices market major players covered in the report, such as:

Alma Lasers, Ltd. (a subsidiary of Sisram Medical Ltd.) (Israel)

Cutera, Inc. (US)

Cynosure Inc. (US)

El.En. S.p.A. (Italy)

Lumenis, Ltd. (a subsidiary of Boston Scientific) (Israel)

Solta Medical (a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc.) (US)

Bruker Corporation (US)

Carl Zeiss (Germany)

Candela Corporation (US)

Genesis Biosystems, Inc. (US)

HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Michelson Diagnostics Ltd. (UK)

PhotoMedex, Inc. (US)

Leica Microsystems (a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation) (US)

Olympus Corporation (Japan)

FotoFinder Systems GmbH (Germany)

Canfield Scientific, Inc. (US)

Beijing Toplaser Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

DermLite (US)

Syneron Medical Ltd. (a part of Apax Partners) (US)

Aerolase (US)

Bovie (a subsidiary of Symmetry Surgical) (US)

and Among Others

This research report categorizes the dermatology devices market into the following segments and subsegments:

Dermatology devices Market by Product

Dermatology diagnostics devices, by Type Dermatoscopes Microscopes Imaging Devices

Dermatology treatment devices, by Type Light Therapy Devices Lasers Electrosurgical Equipment Liposuction Devices Microdermabrasion Devices Cryotherapy Devices



Dermatology devices Market by Application

Dermatology diagnostics devices, by Application Skin Cancer Diagnosis Other Diagnostic Applications

Dermatology treatment devices, by Application Hair Removal Skin Rejuvenation Acne, Psoriasis, and Tattoo Removal Wrinkle Removal and Skin Resurfacing Body Contouring and Fat Removal Vascular and Pigmented Lesion Removal Warts, Skin Tags, and Weight Management Other Treatment Applications



Dermatology devices Market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World Latin America Middle East & Africa



Recent Developments:

In 2022, Cynosure, Inc. collaborated with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and announced a new investment of USD 60 million from lead investor Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

In 2021, Lumenis entered into a definitive agreement to sell the Lumenis Surgical Business to Boston Scientific. The acquisition of Lumenis Surgical (including its robust product portfolio, global team, and the Israeli surgical laser center of excellence) represents a major milestone for the Lumenis team and will enable Boston Scientific to enhance the execution of its urology strategy.

In 2022, Candela collaborated with The Vascular Birthmarks Foundation, Dr. Giacomo Colletti, Laserplast, this collaboration enabled more than 30 pre-qualified patients from 13 countries to receive free laser treatments in Milan

In 2022, Canfield Scientific, Inc. acquired Medici Medical s.r.l. to create Canfield Scientific s.r.l., open a state-of-the-art facility near Modena, and launch a medical dermatology education program.

In 2021, Alma launched Alma PrimeX, a non-invasive platform for body contouring and skin tightening.

In 2021, Alma launched Alma Hybrid, which exclusively combines 3 powerful energy sources to deliver effective results.

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the dermatology devices market based on product, end-user, and region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities, COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

To strategically analyze micro markets for individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall dermatology devices market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players.

To forecast the size of the market segments in four geographical regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market positions, and core competencies.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as product launches and approvals, deals, and expansions in the dermatology devices market.

