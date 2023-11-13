Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Market is estimated to be US$ 1.69 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period (2022-2032)-By PMI

Covina, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive powertrain cooling system is designed to make less hot during its operation. It is quite conventional with belt-driven water pump which circulates 25 pints of water and block mounted.

Pros of Automotive Powertrain Cooling System: Less parasitic engine load, decreased tailpipe emissions and increased fuel efficiency are numerous benefits which drive the market growth.

Cons of Automotive Powertrain Cooling System: High cost of repairing and maintenance.

The Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Market is expected to grow steadily in the coming years due to the increasing demand for EVs, high-performance vehicles, ADAS and autonomous driving technologies, and the stringent emission regulations.

Key Highlights –

In September 2023, Denso the Japanese automotive company launched new advanced commercial vehicle cooling system. The new launched system help in reducing power consumption by approx. 57% and thus provides energy efficiency and comfort when commercial vehicle engine is off.

Before purchasing this report, request a sample or make an inquiry by clicking the following link:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/2708

Report Attribute Details Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Market Value (2022) US$ 1.19Bn



Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Market Projected Value (2032)



US$ 1.69Bn



Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Market CAGR (2022 – 2032)



4.1% No. of Pages 172 Report coverage



Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





The automotive powertrain cooling system market is segmented by type, application, and region.

Based on Type, Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Market is segmented into ATOC, ATF, and ITOC.

Based on Application, Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Market is segmented into Passenger Car, and Commercial Car.

By Region, the Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Market:

The prominent players operating in the Automotive Powertrain Cooling System Market includes DENSO Corp, Johnson Electric Ltd., Delphi Inc., Hella Inc., Mahle GmbH, TitanX Engine Cooling, Valeo Corp, Visteon Corp., Continental AG, Schaeffler AG.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Download Full Market Research Report@

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/2708

Here are some of the key trends in the automotive powertrain cooling system market:

The increasing demand for integrated cooling systems: Integrated cooling systems combine the cooling systems for the engine, transmission, and battery into a single system. This offers a number of advantages, such as improved efficiency, reduced weight, and simplified packaging.

Integrated cooling systems combine the cooling systems for the engine, transmission, and battery into a single system. This offers a number of advantages, such as improved efficiency, reduced weight, and simplified packaging. The growing adoption of electric cooling pumps: Electric cooling pumps are becoming increasingly popular in automotive powertrain cooling systems. Electric cooling pumps offer a number of advantages, such as improved efficiency, reduced noise, and better control over coolant flow.

Electric cooling pumps are becoming increasingly popular in automotive powertrain cooling systems. Electric cooling pumps offer a number of advantages, such as improved efficiency, reduced noise, and better control over coolant flow. The development of new cooling technologies: New cooling technologies, such as phase change materials and active cooling systems, are being developed to improve the performance and efficiency of automotive powertrain cooling systems.

The automotive powertrain cooling system market is expected to continue to grow steadily in the coming years, driven by the adoption of new trends such as integrated cooling systems, electric cooling pumps, and new cooling technologies.

About us:

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, marketing/business strategy, analytics, and solutions that offer strategic support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and identifying and achieving high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome transform and advance their businesses with growth.

Related Reports:

Electric Motor Market is estimated to be US$ 205.60 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period

is estimated to be US$ 205.60 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period Heater and Cooler Devices Market ; Increasing Demand for Energy-Efficient Heating and Cooling Solutions to Propel Market Growth

; Increasing Demand for Energy-Efficient Heating and Cooling Solutions to Propel Market Growth Immersion Cooling Technology Market worth US$ 0.3078 Billion 2020 with a CAGR of 14.0%

Blog: www.prophecyjournals.com

Follow us on: