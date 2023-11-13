Global Safari Tourism Market Size to Worth USD 54.21 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 5.2%

New York, United States , Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Safari Tourism Market Size is To Grow from USD 32.65 Billion in 2022 to USD 54.21 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Safari tourism, also known as wildlife tourism, is a popular form of travel focused on experiencing wildlife in their natural habitats. Primarily found in African countries like Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa, and Botswana, it offers opportunities to observe majestic animals like lions, elephants, and giraffes. Activities include game drives, guided walks, and hot air balloon rides. Safari tourism promotes environmental awareness, conservation efforts, and sustainable practices. It also supports local economies through responsible tourism initiatives, while offering visitors cultural exchanges and educational experiences. Overall, safari tourism provides a unique and immersive way to appreciate the beauty of nature, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation for wildlife and their habitats.

Global Safari Tourism Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Adventure Safari, Private Safari, and Others), By Group (Friends, Families, Couples, and Solos), By Booking Mode (Direct Booking, Agents & Affiliates Account, and Marketplace Booking), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.

The private safari segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.3% during the forecast period

Based on the type, the global safari tourism market is segmented into adventure safari, private safari, and others. The private safari segment is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. The private safaris offer a personalized and exclusive experience tailored to the specific preferences and needs of travelers. With a private safari, individuals or small groups can have more control over their itinerary, activities, and accommodations, ensuring a highly customized and intimate experience. The privacy and seclusion have become increasingly valued by travelers, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Private safaris provide a sense of safety and security, as travelers can limit their interactions with others and maintain physical distancing. Lastly, the growing demand for luxury and high-end experiences has also contributed to the rise of the private safari segment, as it offers premium services, private vehicles, and luxury accommodations, appealing to affluent travelers seeking exclusivity and comfort.

The couples segment held the largest market share with more than 39.2% in 2022.

Based on the group, the global safari tourism market is segmented into friends, families, couples, and solos. The couples segment has emerged as a dominant force in the safari tourism market, accounting for a significant revenue share. This can be attributed to the appeal of romantic getaways and intimate experiences in the wild. Safari tourism offers couples a unique opportunity to create lasting memories together, surrounded by breathtaking landscapes and awe-inspiring wildlife. The tranquility and seclusion of safari lodges and camps provide an ideal setting for romance and relaxation. Additionally, many safari operators offer specialized packages catering to couples, including romantic dinners under the stars, private game drives, and luxurious accommodations, further enhancing the allure of safari tourism for couples.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR of around 5.6% over the projected period

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to experience higher growth in the safari tourism market during the forecast period. The region boasts diverse and unique wildlife, including tigers, elephants, orangutans, and pandas, which attract wildlife enthusiasts. There has been significant investment in infrastructure development, making remote and previously inaccessible areas more reachable for tourists. Additionally, rising disposable incomes, an expanding middle class, and increasing interest in adventure travel have fueled the demand for safari experiences in Asia-Pacific. Furthermore, proactive government initiatives to promote tourism, along with the region's rich cultural heritage, add to its appeal as a safari tourism destination. These factors combined suggest a favorable growth outlook for the safari tourism market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global safari tourism market include Wilderness, Thomas Cook Group, Singita, Scott Dunn Ltd., Rothschild Safaris, Travcoa & Beyond, Travcoa Tours & Safaris, Abercrombie & Kent USA, LLC, Gamewatchers Safaris Ltd., Backroads, and TUI Group.

Recent Developments

In April 2023, Wilderness was released. In Botswana's Mababe Concession, the Wilderness Mokete tented camp. This secluded sanctuary, which spans 124,000 acres between the Okavango Delta and Chobe National Park, is home to an abundance of species, including elephants, buffalos, lions, and hyenas. This is the first camp of its sort in the area.

