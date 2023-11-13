BIO-key Showcasing Unique Identity, Authentication Innovations to Executives at Invite-Only Boston Cybersecurity Summit

BOSTON and HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key ® International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer Identity and Access Management (IAM) featuring phoneless, tokenless and passwordless Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) multi-factor authentication (MFA) solutions, announced the company will sponsor the seventh annual Boston Cyber Security Summit. The one-day event will be held at the Westin Copley Place on November 14th.



The Boston Cyber Security Summit is an exclusive, invite-only event hosting approximately 300 C-Level & Senior Executives responsible for managing the information security frameworks within their organizations. BIO-key and other leading cybersecurity solution providers will present cutting-edge products and solutions to this all-executive audience in an intimate, non-trade show like setting.

BIO-key will showcase its differentiating capability on center stage to high-level decision makers, including: FIDO2-compliant passwordless authentication options that include phoneless and tokenless MFA, in addition to offering all of the traditional multi-factor authentication approaches commonly used in mainstream MFA solutions. Unlike any other product or solution in the authentication category, BIO-key’s IBB allows users to take advantage of a true biometric passwordless authentication solution that does not require the use of phones or tokens to assist in the authentication process. With phish-resistant MFA and passwordless authentication top of mind for organizations of all sizes and across all industries, conference attendees will learn how the company’s award-winning unified IAM platform, PortalGuard®, along with Identity-Bound Biometrics, helps fill a critical business use case that traditional MFA overlooks – users who cannot use a phone or token to authenticate.

“Multi-factor authentication is no longer just nice-to-have. For most organizations it’s becoming mandatory, whether due to tightening SEC, FTC or cyber insurer scrutiny. Adopting company-wide MFA is bringing new challenges to enterprises for whom phones or tokens are not a viable option for large subsets of their users. Traditional approaches to MFA can require painful and costly solutions and pose an unnecessary barrier to adoption for many companies,” said Mark Cochran, President of PortalGuard. “Cybersecurity solutions need to provide elite security, but they also need to offer the same level of flexibility and usability. That’s a big reason why we’re so excited about the unique capabilities of PortalGuard with the power of Identity-Bound Biometrics. This exclusive event will be a prime opportunity to differentiate our solutions and have meaningful discussions with key stakeholders.”

