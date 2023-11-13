Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement

Luxembourg, 13th November 2023

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021
Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 29th July 2022,

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 5th SEPTEMBER 2023 TO 9th NOVEMBER 2023

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchasedPurchase price per share Total amount of purchases PurposeMarket
05/09/202320012,0000 €2 400,00 €Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
06/09/202320011,8000 €2 360,00 €Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
08/09/202320011,8000 €2 360,00 €Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
12/09/202320011,8000 €2 360,00 €Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
14/09/202320511,7976 €2 418,51 €Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
18/09/202335011,7714 €4 120,00 €Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
19/09/202310111,7000 €1 181,70 €Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
21/09/20231 00011,7800 €11 780,00 €Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
22/09/202320011,7000 €2 340,00 €Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
26/09/202350011,7000 €5 850,00 €Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
27/09/202313311,6000 €1 542,80 €Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
28/09/20236711,6000 €777,20 €Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
29/09/202320011,6000 €2 320,00 €Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
06/11/20231 00011,9000 €11 900,00 €Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
07/11/20231 12711,6782 €13 161,33 €Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
08/11/20232511,5000 €287,50 €Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
09/11/202320011,9000 €2 380,00 €Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 1st August 2022 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

