Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement



Luxembourg, 13th November 2023

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021

Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 29th July 2022,

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES

EFFECTED FROM 5th SEPTEMBER 2023 TO 9th NOVEMBER 2023

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg

Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Purchase price per share Total amount of purchases Purpose Market 05/09/2023 200 12,0000 € 2 400,00 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 06/09/2023 200 11,8000 € 2 360,00 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 08/09/2023 200 11,8000 € 2 360,00 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 12/09/2023 200 11,8000 € 2 360,00 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 14/09/2023 205 11,7976 € 2 418,51 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 18/09/2023 350 11,7714 € 4 120,00 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 19/09/2023 101 11,7000 € 1 181,70 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 21/09/2023 1 000 11,7800 € 11 780,00 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 22/09/2023 200 11,7000 € 2 340,00 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 26/09/2023 500 11,7000 € 5 850,00 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 27/09/2023 133 11,6000 € 1 542,80 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 28/09/2023 67 11,6000 € 777,20 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 29/09/2023 200 11,6000 € 2 320,00 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 06/11/2023 1 000 11,9000 € 11 900,00 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 07/11/2023 1 127 11,6782 € 13 161,33 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 08/11/2023 25 11,5000 € 287,50 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 09/11/2023 200 11,9000 € 2 380,00 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 1st August 2022 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu



Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu







Attachment